Exclusive-India looks to extend fuel export curbs - sources

The extension of rules may discourage some Indian refiners, mainly private companies, from buying Russian fuels for re-exports to countries including those in Europe that have stopped purchases of refined products from Russia due to its invasion of Ukraine.

India, the world's third-largest oil consumer, imposed a windfall tax on refined fuel exports last year and mandated that companies sell the equivalent of 50% of their gasoline exports and 30% of their diesel exports domestically in the current fiscal year to March 31.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma and Nikunj Ohri; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

By Nidhi Verma and Nikunj Ohri