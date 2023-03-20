Advanced search
    BPCL   INE029A01011

BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION LIMITED

(BPCL)
2023-03-20
356.50 INR   +1.45%
12:17aIndia plans to extend fuel export curbs beyond March - sources
RE
12:12aExclusive-India looks to extend fuel export curbs - sources
RE
03/19Bharat Petroleum Gets New Chairman and Managing Director
MT
Exclusive-India looks to extend fuel export curbs - sources

03/20/2023 | 12:12am EDT
A worker holds a nozzle to pump petrol into a vehicle at a fuel station in Mumbai

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India plans to extend restrictions on the export of diesel and gasoline after the current fiscal year ends this month to ensure the availability of refined fuels for the domestic market, two government sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The extension of rules may discourage some Indian refiners, mainly private companies, from buying Russian fuels for re-exports to countries including those in Europe that have stopped purchases of refined products from Russia due to its invasion of Ukraine.

India, the world's third-largest oil consumer, imposed a windfall tax on refined fuel exports last year and mandated that companies sell the equivalent of 50% of their gasoline exports and 30% of their diesel exports domestically in the current fiscal year to March 31.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma and Nikunj Ohri; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

By Nidhi Verma and Nikunj Ohri


© Reuters 2023
