Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BPCL   INE029A01011

BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION LIMITED

(BPCL)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  05:30 2022-11-01 am EDT
303.70 INR   +0.02%
05:21aFestive demand drives up Indian state refiners gasoil sales in Oct
RE
05:21aBharat Petroleum Names New Chairman
MT
10/31India state retailers to marginally cut petrol, diesel prices from Tuesday
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Festive demand drives up Indian state refiners gasoil sales in Oct

11/01/2022 | 05:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
People get their two-wheelers filled with petrol at a fuel station in Ahmedabad

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian state fuel retailers' diesel sale in October surged from the previous month, preliminary sales data shows, indicate a pick up in industrial activity during the peak festive season.

Fuel demand in India- a proxy for oil demand in Asia's third-largest economy- typically rises during the month long festival season as diesel-guzzling trucks hit the roads to deliver goods.

State-refiners' average daily gasoil sales last month rose 6.2% from September and was 12% higher than a year ago, the data showed. Gasoil accounts for about two-fifth of India's over all fuel demand.

India's factory activity expanded at a stronger pace in October as demand and output remained solid, encouraging firms to hire workers at the fastest pace in nearly three years, according to the Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index, compiled by S&P Global.

Also, a higher need for personal mobility during the month-long festival season drove up October average gasoline sales by 1.5% from September, the data showed.

State retailers Indian Oil Corp, Hindustan Petroleum Corp and Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd own about 90% of the country's retail fuel outlets.

Below is a table of India's preliminary daily fuel sales data with volumes in thousand tonnes.

Refined fuels Oct %chg %chg %Chg vs

2022 mth/mth yr/yr 2020

Gasoline 90.0 1.5 12.1 16.6

Gasoil 212.2 6.2 12.0 6.5

Jet Fuel 18.3 0.5 26.4 65.8

Liquefied 79.8 -3.9 -1.3 1.3

Petroleum Gas

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma, Editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION LIMITED -0.05% 303.7 Delayed Quote.-21.22%
HINDUSTAN PETROLEUM CORPORATION LIMITED -0.87% 211.85 Delayed Quote.-26.85%
INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LIMITED 0.00% 68.2 Delayed Quote.-8.18%
All news about BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION LIMITED
05:21aFestive demand drives up Indian state refiners gasoil sales in Oct
RE
05:21aBharat Petroleum Names New Chairman
MT
10/31India state retailers to marginally cut petrol, diesel prices from Tuesday
RE
10/30Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited Appoints Yatinder Prasad, JS&FA, Ministry of Petro..
CI
10/19India to examine Russia oil price cap; its refiners line up Dec crude buys
RE
10/13ONGC Videsh Consortium Eyes Stake in Adnoc Asset
CI
10/12India approves one-time grant to state-run fuel retailers for sale of cooking gas
RE
10/07Indian Indices Post Marginal Loss; Titan Jumps 5%
MT
10/07INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares fall as banks drag; focus turns to U.S. jobs data
RE
10/04Indian refiners scout for oil deals ahead of EU ban on Russian crude
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 4 628 B 55 900 M 55 900 M
Net income 2023 28 356 M 342 M 342 M
Net Debt 2023 643 B 7 765 M 7 765 M
P/E ratio 2023 12,0x
Yield 2023 4,91%
Capitalization 659 B 7 956 M 7 956 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,28x
EV / Sales 2024 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 8 594
Free-Float 45,4%
Chart BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 303,65 INR
Average target price 382,52 INR
Spread / Average Target 26,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Arun Kumar Singh Chairman & Managing Director
Ramakrishna Gupta Vetsa CFO, Finance Director, Director & Head-Treasury
P. Anilkumar Executive Director-Information Systems
Ravikumar V. Chief General Manager-Research & Development
Chacko M. Jose Chief General Manager-Kochi Refinery Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION LIMITED-21.22%7 956
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION81.09%455 863
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD6.67%194 894
BP PLC45.17%100 226
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-9.09%66 965
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION77.56%56 629