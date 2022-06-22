Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BPCL   INE029A01011

BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION LIMITED

(BPCL)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  03:38 2022-06-22 am EDT
305.70 INR   +1.49%
India's BPCL halves crude runs at Mumbai refinery; plans repairs at other plants
RE
06/17Indian refiners' May crude processing rises y/y, but supply risks loom
RE
06/15Fitch Ratings Keeps Bharat Petroleum Rating at BBB-; Raises Outlook to Stable
MT
Summary 
Summary

India's BPCL halves crude runs at Mumbai refinery; plans repairs at other plants

06/22/2022 | 03:41am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A man paints the logo of oil refiner Bharat Petroleum Corp on a wall on the outskirts of Kochi

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) has shut half of its crude processing capacity at its 240,000 barrels per day (bpd) Mumbai refinery in western India since June 10 to carry out maintenance, a company spokesman said.

The state-run refiner has shut a 120,000 bpd crude unit and some secondary units including diesel hydro desulfuriser and hydrogen generation units for 20 to 25 days, the spokesman said. Other units are functioning as normal, he said.

BPCL had planned the maintenance shutdown for March but pushed it back to take advantage of strong fuel cracks.

The refiner also plans to shut units at its 156,000 bpd Bina refinery in central India and 310,000 bpd Kochi refinery in the southern Kerala state later this year.

It plans to shut a 2.6 million tonnes a year hydrocracker at its Bina refinery for 10 days for catalyst replacement in September, the spokesman said.

"Maintenance shutdown at Kochi is planned immediately after Bina," he said, adding the company would meet fuel supply commitments during the shutdown of units at its three refineries.

BPCL plans to shut a 210,000 bpd crude unit and secondary units including fluid catalytic cracking, vacuum gas oil hydro-treater, diesel hydro-treater, sulphur recovery and hydrogen generation units at its Kochi refinery for 25 to 30 days in September-October.

The company also plans to fully shut its Bina refinery for 25 to 30 days for maintenance in April-May next year, the spokesman said.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

By Nidhi Verma


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION LIMITED 1.41% 305.65 Delayed Quote.-21.86%
LONDON BRENT OIL -4.14% 109.55 Delayed Quote.46.60%
WTI -4.51% 104.132 Delayed Quote.46.59%
Financials
Sales 2022 3 689 B 47 236 M 47 236 M
Net income 2022 101 B 1 292 M 1 292 M
Net Debt 2022 522 B 6 688 M 6 688 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,31x
Yield 2022 7,52%
Capitalization 653 B 8 366 M 8 366 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,32x
EV / Sales 2023 0,29x
Nbr of Employees 9 251
Free-Float 43,7%
Chart BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 301,20 INR
Average target price 437,68 INR
Spread / Average Target 45,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Arun Kumar Singh Chairman & Managing Director
Ramakrishna Gupta Vetsa CFO, Finance Director, Director & Head-Treasury
P. Anilkumar Executive Director-Information Systems
Ravikumar V. Chief General Manager-Research & Development
Chacko M. Jose Chief General Manager-Kochi Refinery Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION LIMITED-21.86%8 366
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION49.50%362 841
CHEVRON CORPORATION31.73%291 539
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD7.39%207 274
BP PLC19.50%91 751
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-4.13%69 423