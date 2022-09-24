Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BPCL   INE029A01011

BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION LIMITED

(BPCL)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25 2022-09-23 am EDT
311.95 INR   -1.23%
06:44aIndia's BPCL signs MoU with Petrobras to diversify oil sourcing
RE
09/22India set to skip buying Russia's ESPO crude in Sept as freight costs jump
RE
09/21Sheetal Cool Products to Set Up Kiosks at Bharat Petroleum's Fuel Outlets in Gujarat, India
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

India's BPCL signs MoU with Petrobras to diversify oil sourcing

09/24/2022 | 06:44am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A man paints the logo of oil refiner Bharat Petroleum Corp on a wall on the outskirts of Kochi

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's state-run Bharat Petroleum Corp said it had signed a preliminary agreement with Brazil's national oil company Petrobras to help it diversify its crude oil sourcing.

Indian state refiners rarely buy Brazilian oil. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by BPCL Chairman Arun Kumar Singh and Petrobras CEO Caio Paes de Andrade, BPCL said in a statement on Saturday.

The MoU will help the company to explore sourcing of crude oil through long term contracts "especially considering the current geopolitical situations," it added.

India recently allowed BPCL to invest $1.6 billion for developing an ultra-deep water hydrocarbon block in Brazil. The block is majority owned and operated by Petrobras.

Singh said: "Strengthening India's foothold in Brazil will further open business avenues in neighboring Latin American countries."

BPCL said the field development plan and final investment decision for the BM-SEAL-11 block is expected to be declared soon. Oil production from the block is expected from 2026/27.

BPCL is the second largest fuel retailer in India and operates three refineries in the country with a combined capacity of 706,000 barrels per day (bpd).

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; editing by Clelia Oziel)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION LIMITED -1.23% 311.95 Delayed Quote.-19.07%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 1.17% 5.0976 Delayed Quote.-20.56%
LONDON BRENT OIL -3.99% 86.71 Delayed Quote.15.96%
PETROBRAS -6.26% 29.94 Delayed Quote.5.24%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX -5.73% 431.5465 Real-time Quote.11.06%
WTI -5.01% 79.304 Delayed Quote.10.81%
Financials
Sales 2023 4 437 B 54 697 M 54 697 M
Net income 2023 67 029 M 826 M 826 M
Net Debt 2023 677 B 8 349 M 8 349 M
P/E ratio 2023 9,84x
Yield 2023 4,71%
Capitalization 677 B 8 342 M 8 342 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,31x
EV / Sales 2024 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 8 594
Free-Float 45,2%
