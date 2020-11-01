Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NSE India Stock Exchange  >  Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited    BPCL   INE029A01011

BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION LIMITED

(BPCL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

India's October gasoline, gasoil sales exceed pre-coronavirus levels

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/01/2020 | 04:48am EST
A labourer works amid oil containers at a wholesale fuel market in Kolkata

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's gasoil consumption in October rose 6.6% from a year earlier, the first such increase since COVID-19 restrictions were imposed in late March, preliminary data showed on Sunday, signalling a pick-up in industrial activity.

Diesel sales by the country's three state fuel retailers totalled 6.17 million tonnes in October, according to provisional data compiled by Indian Oil Corp (IOC), the country's biggest refiner and fuel retailer.

Sales of gasoil, which account for about two-fifths of India's fuel demand, rose 27.5% from September.

Rising diesel sales in the world's third-biggest oil consumer and importer should help refiners, who had to cut crude-processing runs during the coronavirus crisis.

IOC hopes to operate refineries at full capacity in a couple of months, up from 95% now, as local fuel demand is rising, company chairman S.M. Vaidya said on Friday.

Rising gasoline and gasoil demand in India should also aid other markets hit by slow demand recovery.

Local gasoline sales in October rose above pre-pandemic levels for a second month in a row.

Gasoline sales rose 4% from a year earlier to about 2.4 million tonnes, about 8.6% higher than September, the data showed.

State companies IOC, Hindustan Petroleum Corp and Bharat Petroleum own about 90% of India's retail fuel outlets.

State retailers sold 3.8% more cooking gas in October than a year ago, at about 2.44 million tonnes, while jet fuel sales halved to 328,000 tonnes.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by William Mallard)

By Nidhi Verma


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION LIMITED 3.70% 354.45 Delayed Quote.-27.89%
HINDUSTAN PETROLEUM CORPORATION LIMITED 4.48% 187.65 Delayed Quote.-29.05%
INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LIMITED 1.47% 79.55 Delayed Quote.-36.64%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.53% 37.86 Delayed Quote.-43.09%
WTI -1.29% 35.72 Delayed Quote.-41.06%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION LIMITED
04:48aIndia's October gasoline, gasoil sales exceed pre-coronavirus levels
RE
10/30Nifty, Sensex track dip in world markets; Reliance gains ahead of earnings
RE
10/30BHARAT PETROLEUM : India's BPCL puts Bina refinery expansion plan on hold pendin..
RE
10/23India's refinery processing limps to six-month peak
RE
10/19India asks at least eight state-run firms to consider buybacks, sources say
RE
10/19India asks at least eight state-run firms to consider buybacks, sources say
RE
10/16India's October diesel sales rise above pre-COVID levels
RE
10/13INDIA MOVING 'CAUTIOUSLY' ON BPCL'S : Pradhan
RE
10/01NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
10/01NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 162 B 29 011 M 29 011 M
Net income 2021 68 425 M 918 M 918 M
Net Debt 2021 567 B 7 602 M 7 602 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,9x
Yield 2021 3,12%
Capitalization 769 B 10 312 M 10 315 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,62x
EV / Sales 2022 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 12 687
Free-Float 37,7%
Chart BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 456,39 INR
Last Close Price 354,45 INR
Spread / Highest target 55,2%
Spread / Average Target 28,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Padmakar Kappagantula Chairman, Managing Director & Director-HR
Neelakantapillai Vijayagopal Finance Director & Executive Director
R. Narayanan Executive Director-Information Systems
S. Bhargava Executive Director-Research & Development
Y. V. Apte Executive Director-Engineering & Projects
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION LIMITED-27.89%10 312
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD36.99%174 945
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-53.25%139 405
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-35.82%65 610
BP PLC-58.31%51 283
NESTE OYJ44.04%39 980
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group