Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BPCL   INE029A01011

BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION LIMITED

(BPCL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

India's Sept diesel sales remain below pre-COVID levels

09/16/2021 | 03:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's gasoil consumption slowed in the first half of September from the previous month, staying below pre-COVID levels as a pick-up in monsoon rains hit mobility and demand for fuel from the agriculture sector, preliminary sales data showed.

Diesel sales by the country's state fuel retailers came in at 2.1 million tonnes during Sept. 1-15, a decline of about 1.5% from last year and down 6.8% from the same period in 2019, the data showed.

State retailers Indian Oil Corp, Hindustan Petroleum Corp and Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd own about 90% of the country's retail fuel outlets.

Sales of gasoil, which accounts for about two-fifths of India's overall refined fuel consumption, are directly linked to industrial activity in Asia's third-largest economy.

India's monsoon rains revived this month after a patchy spell in August. Local gasoil sales during Sept. 1-15 was down by about 0.9% from the same period in August, the data showed.

Improved electricity supplies also contributed to a decline in demand for diesel.

In contrast, gasoline sales stayed above the pre-COVID levels at 1.02 million tonnes as people continued to prefer using personal vehicles over public transport and shared mobility for safety reasons.

India has not yet fully opened its public transport sector, which mostly use diesel.

September gasoline sales were up 8.3% from the same period in 2019 and rose by 3.4% from August, the data showed.

Below is a table of India' preliminary fuel sales data with volumes in thousand tonnes.

Refined Fuel Sep. %chg from %chg %chg vs

1-15 Aug 1-15 yr/yr Sept 2019

Gasoline 1023.20 3.43 5.71 8.28

Gasoil 2102.06 -0.93 -1.49 -6.82

Jet Fuel 180.59 8.74 29.43 -41.33

Liquefied Petroleum Gas 1155.03 8.69 1.97 14.87

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION LIMITED -10.38% 439.3 Delayed Quote.28.56%
HINDUSTAN PETROLEUM CORPORATION LIMITED 2.19% 281.9 Delayed Quote.26.53%
INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LIMITED 1.89% 118.7 Delayed Quote.27.98%
All news about BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION LIMITED
03:48aIndia's Sept diesel sales remain below pre-COVID levels
RE
09/16BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividen..
FA
09/16BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
09/15Indian Benchmarks Settle in Green Midweek; NTPC Soars 7%
MT
09/08Bharat Petroleum Appoints New Chairman
MT
09/08Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited Announces Vetsa Ramakrishna Gupta as Dir..
CI
09/08Bharat Petroleum Appoints Arun Kumar Singh as Chairman
CI
09/08Indian Indices End in Red Midweek; Nestle India Drops 3%
MT
09/07Indian Benchmarks Conclude Three-Day Winning Run on Tuesday; Housing Developm..
MT
09/01India's August gasoil sales stay weak, gasoline jumps, preliminary data shows
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 953 B 40 185 M 40 185 M
Net income 2022 86 362 M 1 175 M 1 175 M
Net Debt 2022 453 B 6 162 M 6 162 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,2x
Yield 2022 3,76%
Capitalization 1 063 B 14 454 M 14 462 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,51x
EV / Sales 2023 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 9 251
Free-Float 46,4%
Chart BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 32
Last Close Price 489,95 INR
Average target price 532,63 INR
Spread / Average Target 8,71%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Arun Kumar Singh Chairman & Managing Director
Ramakrishna Gupta Vetsa CFO, Finance Director, Director & Head-Treasury
R. Narayanan Executive Director-Information Systems
S. Bhargava Executive Director-Research & Development
Y. V. Apte Executive Director-Engineering & Projects
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION LIMITED28.56%14 454
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION36.88%238 858
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD19.30%205 448
CHEVRON CORPORATION16.33%189 988
BP PLC21.37%85 873
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION11.82%82 986