Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BPCL   INE029A01011

BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION LIMITED

(BPCL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

India's diesel sales fall in October, data shows

10/17/2021 | 02:10pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: A worker fills diesel in a container at a fuel station in Kolkata

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's gasoil consumption fell in the first half of October from the same period in the previous year, preliminary sales data showed.

Diesel sales by the country's state fuel retailers came in at 2.4 million tonnes during Oct. 1-15, a decline of about 9.2% from last year and down 0.9% from the same period in 2019, the data showed.

State retailers Indian Oil Corp, Hindustan Petroleum Corp and Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd own about 90% of the country's retail fuel outlets.

Sales of gasoil, which accounts for about two-fifths of India's overall refined fuel consumption, are directly linked to industrial activity in Asia's third-largest economy.

In contrast, gasoline sales stayed above the pre-COVID levels at 1.05 million tonnes as people continued to prefer using personal vehicles over public transport for safety reasons.

India has not yet fully opened its public transport sector, which mostly uses diesel.

October gasoline sales were up 8.3% from the same period in 2019 and rose by 2% from September, the data showed.

Below is a table of India' preliminary fuel sales data with volumes in thousand tonnes.

Refined Fuel Oct. %chg from %chg %chg vs

1-15 Sept 1-15 yr/yr Oct 2019

Gasoline 1046.42 2 6.3 8.3

Gasoil 2413.36 14.5 -9.2 -0.9

Jet Fuel 200.76 10.6 24.8 -36.5

Liquefied Petroleum Gas 1117.51 -3.2 -4.1 2.5

(Writing by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

By Nidhi Verma


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION LIMITED 0.14% 459.3 Delayed Quote.20.52%
HINDUSTAN PETROLEUM CORPORATION LIMITED 1.70% 331.35 Delayed Quote.52.07%
INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LIMITED 2.40% 134.4 Delayed Quote.47.77%
All news about BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION LIMITED
02:10pIndia's diesel sales fall in October, data shows
RE
10/14Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited Appoints Gudey Srinivas as Government Nominee Dire..
CI
10/08India to Sell Flagship Air India to Tata at $2.41 Billion Valuation -- Update
DJ
10/01India's energy demand grows at slower pace in September
RE
09/28Bharat Petroleum Plans $13.5 Billion Investment to Boost Operations in Five Years
MT
09/28Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited Announces Cessation of Shri Rajesh Aggarwal as Gov..
CI
09/27BHARAT PETROLEUM : Indian refiner BPCL aims to invest $13.6 billion to diversify
RE
09/24Analysis-India state refiners to buy more light crude to boost gasoline output
RE
09/23Bharat Petroleum Partners with SBI Cards to Launch Contactless Credit Card
MT
09/21Indian Benchmarks Reverse Loss on Tuesday; JSW Steel Jumps 6%
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 107 B 41 422 M 41 422 M
Net income 2022 84 766 M 1 130 M 1 130 M
Net Debt 2022 475 B 6 336 M 6 336 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,4x
Yield 2022 4,31%
Capitalization 996 B 13 284 M 13 282 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,47x
EV / Sales 2023 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 9 251
Free-Float 47,9%
Chart BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 459,30 INR
Average target price 535,23 INR
Spread / Average Target 16,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Arun Kumar Singh Chairman & Managing Director
Ramakrishna Gupta Vetsa CFO, Finance Director, Director & Head-Treasury
P. Anilkumar Executive Director-Information Systems
Ravikumar V. Chief General Manager-Research & Development
Chacko M. Jose Chief General Manager-Kochi Refinery Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION LIMITED20.52%13 284
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION51.84%264 979
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD36.02%228 689
CHEVRON CORPORATION29.79%211 976
BP PLC42.70%99 533
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION14.12%78 627