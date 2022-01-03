Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BPCL   INE029A01011

BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION LIMITED

(BPCL)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange - 01/03 03:59:42 am
386 INR   +0.14%
03:16aIndia's gasoil sales rise in Dec, but Omicron seen dampening demand
RE
2021Surya Roshni Bags New Order Worth Nearly $17 Million
MT
2021India refiners' November crude processing at near 2-year high
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

India's gasoil sales rise in Dec, but Omicron seen dampening demand

01/03/2022 | 03:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A man pours petrol into an underground tank at a fuel station in Mumbai

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian state refiners' daily gasoil sales rose in December from the previous month but a rapid surge in infections due to the Omicron coronavirus variant could hit fuel demand in Asia's third largest economy.

State retailers sold about 208,150 tonnes of gasoil a day in December, up 8.75% from November and 1.48% higher than the same month last year, preliminary sales data compiled by the industry showed.

However, it represented a 1.60% decline versus December 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic had spread globally.

Movement of gasoil-consuming trucks in India picked up in December as more fruits and vegetables were transported across the country than usual that month, while factory output and exports continued to grow, truckers association Indian Foundation of Transport Research & Training said in a statement.

But it added that the rapid spread of Omicron in India in the last few days of December had "initiated (a) sense of nervousness" in trade and commerce, which was beginning to impact the road transport business.

Gasoil accounts for about two-fifth of refined fuel consumption in India and is directly linked to industrial activity.

Industrial activity slowed in December but remained above the 50 mark that separates growth from contraction.

India's Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index, compiled and collected by IHS Markit Dec. 6-17, fell to 55.5 in December from November's 57.6 though it stayed above the 50 mark for a sixth month.

Daily gasoline sales rose 3.21% month-on-month to 81,950 tonnes in December as motorists preferred to use personal vehicles to protect against COVID.

State retailers - Indian Oil Corp, Bharat Petroleum Corp and Hindustan Petroleum Corp - control about 90% of the fuel stations in the country.

India's jet fuel sales continued to rise in December from the previous month, but there are signs that growing travel restrictions to contain the spread of Omicron could hit jet fuel demand.

Asian refining margins for jet fuel plunged to a three-week low last week as airlines trimmed capacity amid surging Omicron infections.

Below is a table of India' preliminary daily fuel sales data with volumes in thousand tonnes.

Refined Fuel Dec %Chg %Chg %Chg vs

2021 mth/mth yr/yr Dec 2019

Gasoline 81.95 3.21 4.25 13.39

Gasoil 208.15 8.75 1.48 -1.60

Jet Fuel 16.25 5.99 25.11 -26.95

Liquefied Petroleum Gas 80.61 1.86 -1.21 6.31

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

By Nidhi Verma


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION LIMITED 0.14% 386 Delayed Quote.0.00%
HINDUSTAN PETROLEUM CORPORATION LIMITED 1.33% 296.1 Delayed Quote.0.00%
INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LIMITED 1.26% 112.9 Delayed Quote.0.00%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.54% 78.78 Delayed Quote.52.96%
S&P GSCI GAS OIL INDEX 1.13% 625.2897 Delayed Quote.0.00%
WTI 0.47% 76.149 Delayed Quote.58.40%
All news about BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION LIMITED
03:16aIndia's gasoil sales rise in Dec, but Omicron seen dampening demand
RE
2021Surya Roshni Bags New Order Worth Nearly $17 Million
MT
2021India refiners' November crude processing at near 2-year high
RE
2021Indian Indices Open the Week in Red; Bharat Petroleum Tanks 6%
MT
2021Indian Indices Close Higher on Thursday; Bajaj Finance Climbs 3%
MT
2021India's Dec 1-15 gasoil sales rise as industries crank up, data shows
RE
2021India's Reliance eyes first oil cargo from UAE trade arm in Dec -source
RE
2021Bharat Petroleum Teams Up With Bhabha Atomic Research Centre for Green Hydrogen Product..
MT
2021Indian refiner BPCL tie-up with nuclear institute in net zero push
RE
2021Indian Indices Erase Two-Day Gains on Friday; Power Grid Corporation of India Slumps 4%
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 330 B 44 817 M 44 817 M
Net income 2022 92 934 M 1 251 M 1 251 M
Net Debt 2022 442 B 5 955 M 5 955 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,45x
Yield 2022 4,86%
Capitalization 836 B 11 222 M 11 253 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,38x
EV / Sales 2023 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 9 251
Free-Float 45,2%
Chart BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 32
Last Close Price 385,45 INR
Average target price 539,53 INR
Spread / Average Target 40,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Arun Kumar Singh Chairman & Managing Director
Ramakrishna Gupta Vetsa CFO, Finance Director, Director & Head-Treasury
P. Anilkumar Executive Director-Information Systems
Ravikumar V. Chief General Manager-Research & Development
Chacko M. Jose Chief General Manager-Kochi Refinery Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION LIMITED0.00%11 222
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION0.00%259 052
CHEVRON CORPORATION0.00%226 214
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD0.00%202 009
BP PLC0.00%87 684
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION0.00%75 506