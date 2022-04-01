Log in
    BPCL   INE029A01011

BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION LIMITED

(BPCL)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  04/01 04:52:25 am EDT
372.15 INR   +3.56%
Indian gasoil and gasoline sales surge as dealers top up tanks

04/01/2022 | 04:58am EDT
People get their two-wheelers filled with petrol at a fuel station in Ahmedabad

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian state refiners' gasoil and gasoline sales surged to a three-month high in March on increased demand from dealers and consumers ahead of an expected sharp rise in retail prices after elections in key states.

State refiners' average daily sales of gasoline and gasoil were 86,850 tonnes and 227,650 tonnes respectively, 14.2% and 5% higher than the pre-pandemic levels of March 2019, preliminary sales data shows.

India's overall fuel sales during the month will be higher because some industrial clients bought from retail stations of private refiners.

Reliance Industries, operator of the world's biggest refining complex in India, last month said that bulk diesel buyers are snapping up fuel from retail stations because pump prices were cheaper than bulk contract prices.

State-run Indian Oil Corp, Hindustan Petroleum Corp and Bharat Petroleum Corp, which together own about 90% of the country's retail fuel outlets, kept pump prices steady for more than four months despite a surge in global prices.

However, they continued to raise diesel prices for industrial or bulk customers.

The state fuel retailers began a gradual increase in pump prices from March 22 after elections concluded on March 10, leading to a continued stocking up by dealers.

Sales of gasoil, which accounts for about two fifths of India's overall refined fuel consumption, are also directly linked to industrial activity in Asia's third-largest economy.

India's gasoline sales have been rising since the country eased its pandemic lockdown, with people preferring to use their own vehicles rather than public transport for safety reasons.

Below is a table of Indian state retailers' preliminary fuel sales with volumes in thousand tonnes per day.

Refined Fuel March % Chg %Chg %Chg vs %Chg vs

2022 mth/mth yr/yr 2020 2019

Gasoline 86.9 6.0 8.7 38.6 14.2

Gasoil 227.7 10.5 10.1 41.6 5.0

Jet Fuel 15.8 11.7 9.8 7.5 -27.6

Liquefied 81.8 -6.1 12.0 10.6 12.5

Petroleum Gas

(This story corrects to read thousand tonnes (not tonnes) in paragraph 10)

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; editing by David Goodman)

By Nidhi Verma


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION LIMITED 3.58% 372.15 Delayed Quote.-6.77%
HINDUSTAN PETROLEUM CORPORATION LIMITED 2.41% 275.95 Delayed Quote.-7.87%
INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LIMITED 2.27% 121.6 Delayed Quote.6.68%
LONDON BRENT OIL -4.66% 107.4 Delayed Quote.44.54%
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD -0.17% 2628 Delayed Quote.11.26%
S&P GSCI GAS OIL INDEX -0.69% 927.8418 Delayed Quote.55.68%
S&P GSCI PETROLEUM INDEX -0.69% 372.5492 Delayed Quote.45.34%
WTI -1.43% 99.338 Delayed Quote.41.01%
Financials
Sales 2022 3 676 B 48 439 M 48 439 M
Net income 2022 102 B 1 339 M 1 339 M
Net Debt 2022 517 B 6 813 M 6 813 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,39x
Yield 2022 6,38%
Capitalization 780 B 10 272 M 10 272 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,35x
EV / Sales 2023 0,34x
Nbr of Employees 9 251
Free-Float 45,2%
Chart BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 359,35 INR
Average target price 498,90 INR
Spread / Average Target 38,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Arun Kumar Singh Chairman & Managing Director
Ramakrishna Gupta Vetsa CFO, Finance Director, Director & Head-Treasury
P. Anilkumar Executive Director-Information Systems
Ravikumar V. Chief General Manager-Research & Development
Chacko M. Jose Chief General Manager-Kochi Refinery Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION LIMITED-6.77%10 272
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION34.97%354 690
CHEVRON CORPORATION38.76%322 281
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD12.87%238 620
BP PLC13.57%97 546
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION7.71%77 779