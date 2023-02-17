U.S. crude oil exports to be in demand this year as trade flows reshuffle

HOUSTON, Feb 17 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil exports that
have been boosted by a trade flow reshuffle in the aftermath of
Russia's invasion of Ukraine will remain elevated this year as
Europe and Asia search for supplies, company officials and
analysts said.
Western sanctions on Russia's crude and oil products have
opened the door to rising demand for U.S. crude grades as many
European countries have become thirsty for alternative supplies.
This year, Russia's oil is expected to continue flowing to India
and China, while heightened volumes of U.S. crude will go to
European and Asian customers.
"A key change in flow is U.S. crude going to Europe," Colin
Parfitt, Vice President of Midstream for Chevron Corp,
told Reuters on the sidelines of the Argus Americas Crude
Summit. "For this year, I'm pretty confident Europe is short of
Russian oil, and we'll see more U.S. crude there."
Exports of U.S. crude to Europe reached nearly 1.69 million
barrels per day (bpd) in December, the highest in at least two
years, according to data and analytics firm Kpler. It has since
eased to about 1.42 million bpd in February.
GRAPHIC: U.S. crude exports to Europe hit multi-year high
As U.S. refineries on the Gulf Coast run at high levels,
barrels from the prolific Permian Basin will be exported, said
Brian Freed, chief executive of oil pipeline and storage
operator EPIC Midstream.
"Whether they go to Canada, or somewhere else in the
United States, or to Europe or Asia, they're going to end up on
the water to clear the basin," Freed told Reuters.
Customers in Asia and India are buying discounted Russian
Urals crude after Western nations imposed an unprecedented $60 a
barrel price cap on Russian oil in December. About 25% of Indian
crude imports are now coming from Russia, said Amit Bilolikar,
Deputy General Manager for Bharat Petroleum's crude trading
desk.
Bilolikar sees U.S. exports to India increasing, after the
United States recently exported an all-time high record volume
to Asia. China also is expected to buy more U.S. crude as the
country eases coronavirus restrictions, said Matt Smith, Lead
Oil Analyst for the Americas at Kpler.
On its side, Canada will continue to export oil through the
U.S. Gulf Coast, especially as global buyers demand the North
American country's heavy oil grades, said Colin Gruending, an
Executive Vice President at Enbridge Inc.
In Colombia, Ecopetrol also is seeing high appetite
for its heavy crudes in Asia, with increased volumes going to
India, said Pedro Manrique, the firm's Commercial and Marketing
Vice President.
