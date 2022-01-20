Vedanta to create $10 bln fund to bid for BPCL stake, other assets - chairman

DUBAI, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Mining firm Vedanta Resources Ltd
plans to create a $10 billion fund to bid for assets including
the Indian government's stake in Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd
(BPCL), its chairman told Reuters on Thursday.
The Indian government is seeking to privatise state-run
refiner BPCL https://www.reuters.com/article/india-bpcl-privatisation-idINKBN27Y165
by selling its near 53% stake in the firm, worth just over $6
billion, to private entities.
"We are in the process of creating a fund of $10 billion,"
Anil Agarwal said in an interview in Dubai. "It will not only
look at (BPCL) but there are other companies being privatised.
It will look at the potential of those companies also."
The fund will be made up of its own resources and outside
investment, Agarwal said, adding that it may also finance the
BPCL acquisition through debt.
"We will work out a structure, we are doing the due
diligence," he said. "As soon as the date comes, we will firm up
and work out on how we take the money and go about it."
"There is no large fund which does not want to associate
with us in general. Money will never be a problem," he added.
London-headquartered Vedanta Resources, founded by Agarwal
in 2003, has grown its annual revenues from $1 million to over
$15 billion in the past decade.
As well as its operations in India, the group has mining
interests in South Africa and a precious metal refinery and
copper rod plant in the United Arab Emirates' Fujairah Free
Zone.
It is also exploring opportunities for new zinc, gold and
magnesium mines in Saudi Arabia. Agarwal said $2 billion worth
of investment will be required to tap opportunities in the
kingdom.
"They (Saudi Arabia) are coming out in March with full
details," he said. "They are inviting very serious, interested
people to come and participate and look at joint ventures."
Agarwal also said the company aims to become zero-carbon by
2050, and will invest $5 billion in the medium term to reduce
its carbon footprint.
(Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Jan Harvey)