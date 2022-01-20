Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BPCL   INE029A01011

BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION LIMITED

(BPCL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Vedanta to create $10 bln fund to bid for BPCL stake, other assets - chairman

01/20/2022 | 06:56am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DUBAI, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Mining firm Vedanta Resources Ltd plans to create a $10 billion fund to bid for assets including the Indian government's stake in Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL), its chairman told Reuters on Thursday.

The Indian government is seeking to privatise state-run refiner BPCL https://www.reuters.com/article/india-bpcl-privatisation-idINKBN27Y165 by selling its near 53% stake in the firm, worth just over $6 billion, to private entities.

"We are in the process of creating a fund of $10 billion," Anil Agarwal said in an interview in Dubai. "It will not only look at (BPCL) but there are other companies being privatised. It will look at the potential of those companies also."

The fund will be made up of its own resources and outside investment, Agarwal said, adding that it may also finance the BPCL acquisition through debt.

"We will work out a structure, we are doing the due diligence," he said. "As soon as the date comes, we will firm up and work out on how we take the money and go about it."

"There is no large fund which does not want to associate with us in general. Money will never be a problem," he added.

London-headquartered Vedanta Resources, founded by Agarwal in 2003, has grown its annual revenues from $1 million to over $15 billion in the past decade.

As well as its operations in India, the group has mining interests in South Africa and a precious metal refinery and copper rod plant in the United Arab Emirates' Fujairah Free Zone.

It is also exploring opportunities for new zinc, gold and magnesium mines in Saudi Arabia. Agarwal said $2 billion worth of investment will be required to tap opportunities in the kingdom.

"They (Saudi Arabia) are coming out in March with full details," he said. "They are inviting very serious, interested people to come and participate and look at joint ventures."

Agarwal also said the company aims to become zero-carbon by 2050, and will invest $5 billion in the medium term to reduce its carbon footprint. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Jan Harvey)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION LIMITED -0.33% 393.05 Delayed Quote.2.31%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.37% 563.64 Delayed Quote.3.11%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) 0.84% 2040.88 Delayed Quote.2.50%
GOLD -0.01% 1838.74 Delayed Quote.-0.82%
ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION -6.38% 59.01 Delayed Quote.-13.12%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.68% 184.68 Delayed Quote.4.15%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX -0.07% 1072.0778 Delayed Quote.-0.75%
SILVER 0.52% 24.194 Delayed Quote.0.70%
All news about BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION LIMITED
06:56aVedanta to create $10 bln fund to bid for BPCL stake, other assets - chairman
RE
01/19Indian refiners' throughput recovery loses steam in December
RE
01/13Vedanta Says Willing to Pay Up To $12 Billion to Acquire Bharat Petroleum
MT
01/13Vedanta Puts $12 Billion Price Tag on Bharat Petroleum
CI
01/11Indian Indices Extend Winning Streak on Tuesday; Vodafone Idea Plummets 21%
MT
01/10Gulshan Polyols Bags Offtake Deal for Ethanol Supply in Assam, India
MT
01/06Exclusive-India likely to trim fiscal deficit target as Omicron cases rise - sources
RE
01/05Bharat Petroleum Divestment Seen Delayed Till Next Financial Year
MT
01/05Privatization of BPCL Reportedly May Be Pushed to Next Fiscal Year
CI
01/03India's gasoil sales rise in Dec, but Omicron seen dampening demand
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 379 B 45 354 M 45 354 M
Net income 2022 91 728 M 1 231 M 1 231 M
Net Debt 2022 442 B 5 939 M 5 939 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,68x
Yield 2022 4,74%
Capitalization 855 B 11 502 M 11 482 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,38x
EV / Sales 2023 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 9 251
Free-Float -
Chart BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 32
Last Close Price 394,35 INR
Average target price 535,66 INR
Spread / Average Target 35,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Arun Kumar Singh Chairman & Managing Director
Ramakrishna Gupta Vetsa CFO, Finance Director, Director & Head-Treasury
P. Anilkumar Executive Director-Information Systems
Ravikumar V. Chief General Manager-Research & Development
Chacko M. Jose Chief General Manager-Kochi Refinery Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION LIMITED2.31%11 502
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION19.48%309 516
CHEVRON CORPORATION9.85%248 498
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD6.48%215 491
BP PLC19.24%105 381
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION14.60%78 983