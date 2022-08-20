Bharat Road Network : Appointment

BRNL/CS/2022-23/20 20th August, 2022

Sub: Announcement under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Appointment of a Director

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please note that based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors have appointed Mr. Rakesh Kumar Gupta - IPS (Retd.) (DIN: 06806891), as an Additional Director (Category: Non Executive Non Independent) of the Company w.e.f. 18th August, 2022.

Brief Profile

Mr. Rakesh Kumar Gupta has been an Indian Police Service (IPS) Officer of 1986 batch, West Bengal Cadre and he retired in January, 2021 in the rank of Director General of Police as Head of Directorate of Anti Corruption Branch, West Bengal. During the service period of about 35 years, he has worked in positions involving administration & governance, law, public service, management, science & technology, coordination & liaison, quasi judicial functions as Enquiring Officer. He was a Director on the Board of Kolkata Police Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited and West Bengal Police Housing & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited.

Further, in accordance with the circular dated 20th June, 2018, issued by the Stock Exchanges, we hereby confirm that Mr. Rakesh Kumar Gupta is not debarred from holding the office of Director by virtue of any order of Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) or any other such authority.

