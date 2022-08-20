Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Bharat Road Network Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    540700   INE727S01012

BHARAT ROAD NETWORK LIMITED

(540700)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-18
33.10 INR   -1.05%
08/13Bharat Road Network Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
CI
07/31Bharat Road Network CFO Resigns
MT
07/30BHARAT ROAD NETWORK : Resignation
PU
Bharat Road Network : Appointment

08/20/2022 | 10:56am EDT
BRNL/CS/2022-23/20 20th August, 2022

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot no. C/1,

Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 001

G Block Bandra-Kurla Complex,

(BSE Scrip Code: 540700)

Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051

(NSE Symbol: BRNL)

Dear Sir,

Sub: Announcement under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Appointment of a Director

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please note that based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors have appointed Mr. Rakesh Kumar Gupta - IPS (Retd.) (DIN: 06806891), as an Additional Director (Category: Non Executive Non Independent) of the Company w.e.f. 18th August, 2022.

Brief Profile

Mr. Rakesh Kumar Gupta has been an Indian Police Service (IPS) Officer of 1986 batch, West Bengal Cadre and he retired in January, 2021 in the rank of Director General of Police as Head of Directorate of Anti Corruption Branch, West Bengal. During the service period of about 35 years, he has worked in positions involving administration & governance, law, public service, management, science & technology, coordination & liaison, quasi judicial functions as Enquiring Officer. He was a Director on the Board of Kolkata Police Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited and West Bengal Police Housing & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited.

Further, in accordance with the circular dated 20th June, 2018, issued by the Stock Exchanges, we hereby confirm that Mr. Rakesh Kumar Gupta is not debarred from holding the office of Director by virtue of any order of Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) or any other such authority.

The same is for your information and record.

Thanking you.

Yours faithfully,

For Bharat Road Network Limited

NARESH PRASAD MATHUR

Digitally signed by NARESH PRASAD MATHUR

DN: c=IN, postalCode=305001, st=RAJASTHAN, l=AJMER, o=Personal, serialNumber=788605341c260c5be2a5554389a3516295024e2 e883eac319d9d5a2b0b11867b, pseudonym=84198be4c641424cb7649fe40ff1d5a3, 2.5.4.20=45e154a0307e2460e948ca15bcea24ff86e980e36c62a 7c35caee772538a53e1, email=NP_MATHUR@YAHOO.CO.IN, cn=NARESH PRASAD MATHUR

Date: 2022.08.20 18:47:35 +05'30'

Naresh Mathur

Company Secretary

FCS 4796

Bharat Road Network Limited

CIN: L45203WB2006PLC112235

Registered Office: Plot No. X1 - 2 & 3, Ground Floor, Block - EP, Sector - V, Salt Lake City, Kolkata - 700 091

Tel.: +91 33 6666 2700 Email: corporate@brnl.in

Website: www.brnl.in

Disclaimer

Bharat Road Network Ltd. published this content on 20 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2022 14:55:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
