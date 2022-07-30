Bharat Road Network : Resignation

Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Resignation of Chief Financial Officer
Dear Sirs,
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that Mr. Chathanur Krishnan Ranganathan has resigned as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company and has been relieved on 30th July, 2022 as per Company's Policy.
This is for your information please.
Thanking you.
Yours faithfully,
For Bharat Road Network Limited
NARESH PRASAD MATHUR
Digitally signed by NARESH PRASAD MATHUR DN: c=IN, postalCode=305001, st=RAJASTHAN, l=AJMER, o=Personal, serialNumber=788605341c260c5be2a5554389a35162 95024e2e883eac319d9d5a2b0b11867b, pseudonym=84198be4c641424cb7649fe40ff1d5a3, 2.5.4.20=45e154a0307e2460e948ca15bcea24ff86e98 0e36c62a7c35caee772538a53e1, email=NP_MATHUR@YAHOO.CO.IN, cn=NARESH
PRASAD MATHUR
Date: 2022.07.30 19:26:22 +05'30'
Naresh Mathur
Company Secretary
FCS 4796
Bharat Road Network Limited
CIN: L45203WB2006PLC112235
Registered Office: Plot No. X1 - 2 & 3, Ground Floor, Block - EP, Sector - V, Salt Lake City, Kolkata - 700 091
Bharat Road Network Ltd. published this content on 30 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2022 14:52:02 UTC.