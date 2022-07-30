Bharat Road Network : Resignation

BRNL/CS/2022-23/15 30th July, 2022

BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot no. C/1, Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 001 G Block, Bandra-Kurla Complex, (BSE Scrip Code: 540700) Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051 (NSE Symbol: BRNL)

Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Resignation of Chief Financial Officer

Dear Sirs,

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that Mr. Chathanur Krishnan Ranganathan has resigned as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company and has been relieved on 30th July, 2022 as per Company's Policy.

This is for your information please.

Thanking you.

Yours faithfully,

For Bharat Road Network Limited