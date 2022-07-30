Log in
    540700   INE727S01012

BHARAT ROAD NETWORK LIMITED

(540700)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-28
34.75 INR   +4.04%
10:53aBHARAT ROAD NETWORK : Resignation
PU
06/30Bharat Road Network Sells Two Road Projects in India
MT
06/30Bharat Road Network Completes Divestment of Stake in Associate Company
MT
Bharat Road Network : Resignation

07/30/2022 | 10:53am EDT
BRNL/CS/2022-23/15 30th July, 2022

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot no. C/1,

Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 001

G Block, Bandra-Kurla Complex,

(BSE Scrip Code: 540700)

Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051

(NSE Symbol: BRNL)

Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Resignation of Chief Financial Officer

Dear Sirs,

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that Mr. Chathanur Krishnan Ranganathan has resigned as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company and has been relieved on 30th July, 2022 as per Company's Policy.

This is for your information please.

Thanking you.

Yours faithfully,

For Bharat Road Network Limited

NARESH PRASAD MATHUR

Digitally signed by NARESH PRASAD MATHUR DN: c=IN, postalCode=305001, st=RAJASTHAN, l=AJMER, o=Personal, serialNumber=788605341c260c5be2a5554389a35162 95024e2e883eac319d9d5a2b0b11867b, pseudonym=84198be4c641424cb7649fe40ff1d5a3, 2.5.4.20=45e154a0307e2460e948ca15bcea24ff86e98 0e36c62a7c35caee772538a53e1, email=NP_MATHUR@YAHOO.CO.IN, cn=NARESH

PRASAD MATHUR

Date: 2022.07.30 19:26:22 +05'30'

Naresh Mathur

Company Secretary

FCS 4796

Bharat Road Network Limited

CIN: L45203WB2006PLC112235

Registered Office: Plot No. X1 - 2 & 3, Ground Floor, Block - EP, Sector - V, Salt Lake City, Kolkata - 700 091

Tel.: +91 33 6666 2700 Email: corporate@brnl.in

Website: www.brnl.in

Disclaimer

Bharat Road Network Ltd. published this content on 30 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2022 14:52:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Managers and Directors
Bajrang Kumar Choudhary Managing Director & Executive Director
Chathanur Krishnan Ranganathan Chief Financial Officer
Brahm Dutt Chairman
Partha Pratim Chaudhury Head-Technical
Asim Tewari Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
