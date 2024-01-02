(Alliance News) - Airtel Africa PLC on Tuesday said it has named Sunil Taldar as its new boss, replacing Olusegun Ogunsanya who will step down from the chief executive post later in 2024 after roughly three years in the role.

Taldar, who joined the Africa-focused telecommunications firm in October, brings over 30 years of experience in the fast-moving consumer goods and telecommunications sectors. Taldar had 15 years of experience as a member of the board of Bharti Airtel Ltd, the FTSE 100 listing's largest shareholder.

Taldar is currently Airtel Africa's transformation director.

"His industry experience, strategic vision, constant customer focus and proven record of delivery will enable him to deliver our strategic objectives and to lead the group in the next stages of its development," Airtel Africa Chair Sunil Mittal said.

Taldar will become CEO on July 1, when Ogunsanya retires from the board, having been in post since October 2021. Ogunsanya will become chair of Airtel Africa's charitable foundation.

Mittal added: "In respect of the transition period, Segun continues to lead the business very effectively as seen in our financial results. Given that Sunil Taldar has already joined the group, we are confident that we will have an orderly leadership transition and handover of responsibilities."

Airtel Africa shares were 0.1% higher at 130.42 pence each in London in early dealings on Tuesday.

