    532454   INE397D01024

BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED

(532454)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  04-25
756.20 INR   +2.27%
03:25aBHARTI AIRTEL : Acquisition
PU
04/26IndusInd Bank Partners With Airtel Payments Bank to Offer Fixed Deposit Services
MT
04/22Indian Indices End Lower; Hindalco Industries Slides 5%
MT
Bharti Airtel : Acquisition

04/27/2022 | 03:25am EDT
bharti

April 27, 2022

National Stock Exchange of India Limited Exchange Plaza, C-1 Block G

Sandra Kurla Complex, Sandra (E) Mumbai - 400051, India

Symbol: BHARTIARTL/ AIRTELPP

SSE Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Dalal Street

Mumbai - 400001, India Scrip Code: 532454/ 890157

Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure

Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('SEBI Listing Regulations')

Dear Sir/ Ma'am,

In terms of Regulation 30 of SEBI Listing Regulations, we wish to inform you that the Company has entered into an Agreement for acquisition of approximately 7% stake in Cnergee Technologies Private Limited.

The Press Release, being issued by the Company in this regard, is enclosed herewith as AnnexureA.

Other details as required to be disclosed under aforesaid Regulation 30 read with SEBI Circular dated September 9, 2015, are also enclosed herewith as Annexure B.

Kindly take the same on record.

Thanking you,

Sincerely yours,

For Bharti Airtel Limflited

U.. 1~ f .... ,. · ;:,~Uri

i0

.... -~e Li~I~ 0-

~

Dy. Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Bharti Airtel Limited

(a Bharti Enterprise)

T.: +91-124-4222222 , F.: +91-124-4248063, Email id: compliance .officer@bharti.in, www.airtel.com

CIN: L74899HR1995PLC095967

Annexure A

Airtel acquires stake in Cloud Network Solutions provider Cnergee Technologies

Acquisition to strengthen Airtel's 5G ready Network as a Service portfolio for SMBs

New Delhi, April 27, 2022: Bharti Airtel ("Airtel"), India's premier communications solutions provider, has acquired a strategic minority stake in cloud-based networking solutions provider Cnergee Technologies under the Airtel Startup Accelerator Program.

Navi Mumbai based Cnergee specializes in integrated networking solutions over cloud for businesses of all sizes. Cnergee has developed a range of 5G ready software tools for Network as a Service (NaaS) that can be deployed at scale to enable zero touch service provisioning, central remote monitoring, and management of all connected devices with a host of real time analytics.

The stake acquisition will enable Airtel to sharpen its NaaS proposition for Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs) who are looking to accelerate their shift to cloud-based applications. Airtel already offers a wide range of connectivity and productivity solutions for SMBs backed by unmatched distribution network reach across India.

In addition, Cnergee's advanced software tools will boost Airtel's 'Work From Anywhere' solutions portfolio as businesses look at adopt hybrid work models in the post pandemic world.

Ajay Chitkara, Director and CEO - Airtel Business said: "As businesses move to cloud-based applications, software defined agile networks are becoming the norm. Airtel is on a mission to accelerate the digital transformation journeys of enterprises through our world-class NaaS platform. We welcome Cnergee to the Airtel Startup Accelerator Program and look forward to deploying their 'Made in India' solutions at scale in the fast growing NaaS market in India."

Airtel Business serves over one million businesses of all sizes through its integrated portfolio of - connectivity, conferencing, cloud & data centers, cyber security, IoT, Ad-tech, CPaaS (Airtel IQ), and more. It is the market leader in India's enterprise connectivity segment.

Suvarna Kulkarni, Founder and MD - Cnergee Technologies said: "Cnergee has always believed in developing innovative, intelligent and cost efficient cloud based solutions. It is an exciting time for Cnergee to partner with Airtel in this digital transformation journey and reach out to emerging businesses of all sizes driving Digital India."

Airtel Start-up Accelerator Program invests in early-stage start-ups engaged in developing solutions based on new age technologies which also complements Airtel's Digital vision across segments.

About Airtel

Headquartered in India, Airtel is a global communications solutions provider with over 480 Mn customers in 17 countries across South Asia and Africa. The company ranks amongst the top three mobile operators globally and its networks cover over two billion people. Airtel is India's largest integrated communications solutions provider and the second largest mobile operator in Africa. Airtel's retail portfolio includes high speed 4G/4.5G mobile broadband, Airtel Xstream Fiber that promises speeds up to 1 Gbps with convergence across linear and on-demand entertainment, streaming services spanning music and video, digital payments and financial services. For enterprise customers, Airtel offers a gamut of solutions that includes secure connectivity, cloud and data centre services, cyber security, IoT, Ad Tech and cloud based communication. For more details visit www.airtel.com.

bharti

Annexure B

Details as required to be disclosed under Regulation 30 read with SEBI Circular dated September 09, 2015:

S.No.

1

Particulars

Name of the target entity, details in brief such as size, turnover etc.

Details

Cnergee Technologies Private Limited (Cnergee)

2

Whether the acquisition would fall within related party transaction(s) and whether the promoter/ promoter group/ group companies have any interest in the entity being acquired? If yes, nature of interest and details thereof and whether the same is done at "arm's length"

The acquisition does not fall within related party transactions.

3 4

Industry to which the entity being acquired belongs

The promoter/ promoter group have no interest in Investee Company Software Industry

Objects and effects of acquisition (including but not limited to, disclosure of reasons for acquisition of target entity, if its business is outside the main line of business of the listed entity)

Airtel, through its Startup Accelerator Program, aims to support growth of early stage Indian tech startups and partner with them in building significant scale to achieve its vision

5 6

Brief details of any governmental or regulatory approvals required for the acquisition

Not Applicable

Indicative time period for completion of the acquisition

Upon closing of all conditions precedent

7

8

Nature of consideration - whether cash consideration or share swap and details of the same

Cash consideration

Cost of acquisition or the price at which the shares are acquired

Acquisition of the equity shares of Investee company is done at mutually agreed pre money enterprise valuation. The said valuation is not disclosed herein due to reasons of confidentiality.

9

10

Percentage of shareholding/ control acquired and / or number of shares acquired

Approximately 7%

Brief background about the entity acquired in terms of products/line of business acquired, date of incorporation, history of last 3 years turnover, country in which the acquired entity has presence and any other significant products. Cnergee's product line consists

information (in brief)Cnergee is a software product company focussed on developing Networking software solutions for Telco's, Internet Service Providers (ISPs) and WiFi

of Work From Anywhere (WFA) solution, Network as a Service (NaaS) and SD WAN solution. Cnergee has also developed solutions for the ISP domain namely CMAYA, Bel Radius and AAA.

Date of incorporation: March 10, 2016 ~--:--

/4 Lit1i-;

Bharti Airtel Limited

(a Bharti Enterprise)

'

1,.e{,t..,c II

f I

T.: +91-124-4222222, F.: +91-124-4248063, Email id:compliance.officer@bharti.in, www.airtel.com

CIN: L74899HR1995PLC095967

~1~0-

~J

1,

v-

·~

)f.

~

bharti~

S.No.

Particulars

Details

Turnover/ Revenue from O12erations for last 3 years:

  • FY 2020-21 : INR 1.97 crores

  • FY 2019-20: INR 1.90 cores

  • FY 2018-19 : INR 1.84 crores

Country in which Cnergee has 12resence:

India

Bharti Airtel Limited

(a Bharti Enterprise)

Regd. Office: Airtel Center, Plot No. 16, Udyog Vihar, Phase-IV, Gurugram - 122015, India Corporate Office: Bharti Crescent, 1, Nelson Mandela Road, Vasant Kunj, Phase 11, New Delhi - 110 070, India

T.: +91-124-4222222, F.: +91-124-4248063, Email id : compliance .officer@bharti.in, www.airtel .com

CIN: L74899HR1995PLC095967

Disclaimer

Bharti Airtel Limited published this content on 27 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2022 07:24:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
