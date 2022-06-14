Bharti Airtel : Acquisition

June 14, 2022

NationalExchangeStockPlaza,ExchangeC-1BlockofG India Limited

Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E)

Mumbai - 400051, India

Symbol: BHARTIARTL/ AIRTELPP

PhirozeBSE LimitJeejeebhoyd Towers

Dalal Street

Mumbai - 400001, India

Scrip Code: 532454/ 890157

Sub:Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and DisclosureRequirements) Regulations, 2015 ('SEBI l-istingRegulations')

In terms of Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, we wish to inform you that the Company has entered into an Agreement for acquisition of 62,58,000 (14.304%) equity shares in Avaada MHAmravati Private Limited, a special purpose vehicle formed for the purpose of owning and operating the Captive Power Plant, in terms of the regulatory requirement for captive power consumption under electricity laws.

Other details as required to be disclosed under aforesaid Regulation 30 read with SEBI Circular dated September 09, 2015, are enclosed as 'Annexure A'.

For Bharti Airtel Limited