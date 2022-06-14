Log in
    532454   INE397D01024

BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED

(532454)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-13
682.15 INR   +1.63%
01:13pBHARTI AIRTEL : Acquisition
PU
06:35aIndian Benchmarks Settle in the Red; Bajaj Auto Slides 5%
MT
02:08aBharti Airtel Launches India's First Multiplex on Virtual Platform Partynite Metaverse
MT
Bharti Airtel : Acquisition

06/14/2022 | 01:13pm EDT
fl

June 14, 2022

NationalExchangeStockPlaza,ExchangeC-1BlockofG India Limited

Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E)

Mumbai - 400051, India

Symbol: BHARTIARTL/ AIRTELPP

PhirozeBSE LimitJeejeebhoyd Towers

Dalal Street

Mumbai - 400001, India

Scrip Code: 532454/ 890157

Sub:Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and DisclosureRequirements) Regulations, 2015 ('SEBI l-istingRegulations')

Dear Sir/ Ma'am,

In terms of Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, we wish to inform you that the Company has entered into an Agreement for acquisition of 62,58,000 (14.304%) equity shares in Avaada MHAmravati Private Limited, a special purpose vehicle formed for the purpose of owning and operating the Captive Power Plant, in terms of the regulatory requirement for captive power consumption under electricity laws.

Other details as required to be disclosed under aforesaid Regulation 30 read with SEBI Circular dated September 09, 2015, are enclosed as 'Annexure A'.

Kindly take the same on record. Thanking you,

Sincerely Yours,

For Bharti Airtel Lr

Rohit ns an

Secretary & Compliance Officer

Dy. Company

P'uri

Bharti Airtel Limited

(a Bharti Enterprise)

Regd. Office: Airtel Center, Plot No. 16, Udyog Vihar, Phase-IV, Gurugram -122015, India

Corporate Office: Bharti Crescent, 1, Nelson Mandela Road, Vasant Kunj, Phase II, New Delhi -110 070, India

T.: -+91-124-4222222, F.: -+91-124-4248063, Email id:compliance.officer@bharti.in,www.airtel.com

CIN: L74899HR1995PLCD95967

Disclaimer

Bharti Airtel Limited published this content on 14 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2022 17:12:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
