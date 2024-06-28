New Delhi, June 28, 2024: Bharti Airtel ('Airtel') has maintained that the mobile Average Revenue per User (ARPU) needs to be upwards of INR 300, to enable a financially healthy business model for Telcos in India. We believe that this level of ARPU will enable the substantial investments required in network technology and spectrum and offer a modest return on capital.

In this light, we welcome the announcements in the industry to repair tariffs. Airtel will also revise its mobile tariffs as indicated below, from July 3rd. We have ensured that there is a very modest price increase (less than 70p per day) on the entry level plans, in order to eliminate any burden on budget challenged consumers.

These prices apply to all circles, including Bharti Hexacom Ltd. Circles.

The new tariffs for all Airtel plans will be available on www.airtel.in starting July 3rd , 2024.

