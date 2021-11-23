Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Bharti Airtel Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532454   INE397D01024

BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED

(532454)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange - 11/22
742.05 INR   +3.90%
03:29aBHARTI AIRTEL : Airtel announces revised mobile tariffs
PU
11/22Indian Indices Open the Week in Red; Bajaj Finance Tanks 6%
MT
11/22Indian shares end 2% lower as Reliance weighs; banks, auto, realty drag
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bharti Airtel : Airtel announces revised mobile tariffs

11/23/2021 | 03:29am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

New Delhi, November 22, 2021: Bharti Airtel ("Airtel") has always maintained that the mobile Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) needs to be at Rs 200 and ultimately at Rs 300, so as to provide a reasonable return on capital that allows for a financially healthy business model.

We also believe that this level of ARPU will enable the substantial investments required in networks and spectrum. Even more important, this will give Airtel the elbow room to roll out 5G in India.

Therefore, as a first step, we are taking the lead in rebalancing our tariffs during the month of November. Accordingly our new tariffs as indicated below will come into effect from November 26, 2021.

Airtel's New Prepaid Tariffs

Current Price (Rs) Validity New Price (Rs) Benefits
Tariffed Voice Plans
79 28 days 99 50% more talktime at
Rs 99, 200MB data 1p/sec voice tariff
Unlimited Voice Bundles
149 28 days 179 Unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day, 2 GB data
219 28 days 265 Unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day, 1 GB/day data
249 28 days 299 Unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day, 1.5 GB/day data
298 28 days 359 Unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day, 2 GB/day data
399 56 days 479 Unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day, 1.5 GB/day data
449 56 days 549 Unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day, 2 GB/day data
379 84 days 455 Unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day, 6 GB data
598 84 days 719 Unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day, 1.5 GB/day data
698 84 days 839 Unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day, 2 GB/day data
1498 365 days 1799 Unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day, 24 GB data
2498 365 days 2999 Unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day, 2 GB/day data
Data Top-ups
48 Unlimited 58 3 GB data
98 Unlimited 118 12 GB data
251 Unlimited 301 50 GB data

The new tariffs for all prepaid packs will be available on www.airtel.in starting November 26, 2021.

About Airtel

Headquartered in India, Airtel is a global communications solutions provider with over 480 Mn customers in 17 countries across South Asia and Africa. The company ranks amongst the top three mobile operators globally and its networks cover over two billion people. Airtel is India's largest integrated communications solutions provider and the second largest mobile operator in Africa. Airtel's retail portfolio includes high speed 4G/4.5G mobile broadband, Airtel Xstream Fiber that promises speeds up to 1 Gbps with convergence across linear and on-demand entertainment, streaming services spanning music and video, digital payments and financial services. For enterprise customers, Airtel offers a gamut of solutions that includes secure connectivity, cloud and data centre services, cyber security, IoT, Ad Tech and cloud based communication. For more details visit www.airtel.com

Disclaimer

Bharti Airtel Limited published this content on 22 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 November 2021 08:28:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED
03:29aBHARTI AIRTEL : Airtel announces revised mobile tariffs
PU
11/22Indian Indices Open the Week in Red; Bajaj Finance Tanks 6%
MT
11/22Indian shares end 2% lower as Reliance weighs; banks, auto, realty drag
RE
11/22Indian shares decline as Reliance drags; Paytm slides
RE
11/22Bharti Airtel Hikes Mobile Tariffs; Shares Jump
MT
11/15BHARTI AIRTEL : Airtel institutes ESG Committee of Board of Directors
PU
11/10Airtel and Oracle Double Down on Partnership to Accelerate India's Digital Economy
CI
11/10Indian Indices Close Lower Midweek; IndusInd Bank Slides 3%
MT
11/10Oracle partners with India's Airtel in boost for cloud business
RE
11/03Indian Indices Remains in Red Midweek; Larsen & Toubro Jumps 4%
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 140 B 15 303 M 15 303 M
Net income 2022 47 613 M 639 M 639 M
Net Debt 2022 1 334 B 17 911 M 17 911 M
P/E ratio 2022 89,5x
Yield 2022 0,25%
Capitalization 4 364 B 58 691 M 58 575 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,00x
EV / Sales 2023 4,21x
Nbr of Employees 18 363
Free-Float 79,1%
Chart BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bharti Airtel Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 32
Last Close Price 742,05 INR
Average target price 806,83 INR
Spread / Average Target 8,73%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gopal Vittal CEO, Managing Director & Executive Director
Badal Bagri Chief Financial Officer
Sunil Bharti Mittal Chairman
Randeep Singh Sekhon Chief Technical Officer & Network Director
Pradipt Kapoor Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED45.70%58 691
SOFTBANK CORP.23.24%65 670
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.21.97%40 347
MTN GROUP LIMITED161.67%17 896
SAFARICOM PLC10.80%14 025
TELE2 AB14.36%9 599