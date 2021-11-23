Bharti Airtel : Airtel announces revised mobile tariffs

New Delhi, November 22, 2021: Bharti Airtel ("Airtel") has always maintained that the mobile Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) needs to be at Rs 200 and ultimately at Rs 300, so as to provide a reasonable return on capital that allows for a financially healthy business model.

We also believe that this level of ARPU will enable the substantial investments required in networks and spectrum. Even more important, this will give Airtel the elbow room to roll out 5G in India.

Therefore, as a first step, we are taking the lead in rebalancing our tariffs during the month of November. Accordingly our new tariffs as indicated below will come into effect from November 26, 2021.

Airtel's New Prepaid Tariffs

Current Price (Rs) Validity New Price (Rs) Benefits Tariffed Voice Plans 79 28 days 99 50% more talktime at

Rs 99, 200MB data 1p/sec voice tariff Unlimited Voice Bundles 149 28 days 179 Unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day, 2 GB data 219 28 days 265 Unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day, 1 GB/day data 249 28 days 299 Unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day, 1.5 GB/day data 298 28 days 359 Unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day, 2 GB/day data 399 56 days 479 Unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day, 1.5 GB/day data 449 56 days 549 Unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day, 2 GB/day data 379 84 days 455 Unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day, 6 GB data 598 84 days 719 Unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day, 1.5 GB/day data 698 84 days 839 Unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day, 2 GB/day data 1498 365 days 1799 Unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day, 24 GB data 2498 365 days 2999 Unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day, 2 GB/day data Data Top-ups 48 Unlimited 58 3 GB data 98 Unlimited 118 12 GB data 251 Unlimited 301 50 GB data

The new tariffs for all prepaid packs will be available on www.airtel.in starting November 26, 2021.

