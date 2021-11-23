Bharti Airtel : Airtel announces revised mobile tariffs
11/23/2021 | 03:29am EST
New Delhi, November 22, 2021: Bharti Airtel ("Airtel") has always maintained that the mobile Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) needs to be at Rs 200 and ultimately at Rs 300, so as to provide a reasonable return on capital that allows for a financially healthy business model.
We also believe that this level of ARPU will enable the substantial investments required in networks and spectrum. Even more important, this will give Airtel the elbow room to roll out 5G in India.
Therefore, as a first step, we are taking the lead in rebalancing our tariffs during the month of November. Accordingly our new tariffs as indicated below will come into effect from November 26, 2021.
Airtel's New Prepaid Tariffs
Current Price (Rs)
Validity
New Price (Rs)
Benefits
Tariffed Voice Plans
79
28 days
99
50% more talktime at
Rs 99, 200MB data 1p/sec voice tariff
Unlimited Voice Bundles
149
28 days
179
Unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day, 2 GB data
219
28 days
265
Unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day, 1 GB/day data
249
28 days
299
Unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day, 1.5 GB/day data
298
28 days
359
Unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day, 2 GB/day data
399
56 days
479
Unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day, 1.5 GB/day data
449
56 days
549
Unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day, 2 GB/day data
379
84 days
455
Unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day, 6 GB data
598
84 days
719
Unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day, 1.5 GB/day data
698
84 days
839
Unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day, 2 GB/day data
1498
365 days
1799
Unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day, 24 GB data
2498
365 days
2999
Unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day, 2 GB/day data
Data Top-ups
48
Unlimited
58
3 GB data
98
Unlimited
118
12 GB data
251
Unlimited
301
50 GB data
The new tariffs for all prepaid packs will be available on www.airtel.in starting November 26, 2021.
About Airtel
Headquartered in India, Airtel is a global communications solutions provider with over 480 Mn customers in 17 countries across South Asia and Africa. The company ranks amongst the top three mobile operators globally and its networks cover over two billion people. Airtel is India's largest integrated communications solutions provider and the second largest mobile operator in Africa. Airtel's retail portfolio includes high speed 4G/4.5G mobile broadband, Airtel Xstream Fiber that promises speeds up to 1 Gbps with convergence across linear and on-demand entertainment, streaming services spanning music and video, digital payments and financial services. For enterprise customers, Airtel offers a gamut of solutions that includes secure connectivity, cloud and data centre services, cyber security, IoT, Ad Tech and cloud based communication. For more details visit www.airtel.com
Bharti Airtel Limited published this content on 22 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 November 2021 08:28:05 UTC.