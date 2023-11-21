Pune, November 21, 2023:Within 1 year of the launch of Airtel 5G Plus, Bharti Airtel ("Airtel"), one of India's leading telecommunications service provider, today, announced that it has over 4.1 million unique 5G customers in rest of Maharashtra beyond Mumbai. The company also announced that Airtel 5G Plus service is available across all the districts in the state within just 12 months of the launch.

Airtel's 5G service is now available across all districts and union territories in the country. Airtel has extensively rolled out its network making its services available across all districts in Maharashtra. From the picturesque Western Ghats of Panchgani & Mahabaleshwar, the lush green vineyards of Nashik, the coastal town of Ratnagiri, the bustling city of Pune to the famous forts of Maharashtra - Rajmachi, Sinhagad, Visapur and more, Airtel continues to rapidly accelerate its 5G rollout. Furthermore, it has also brought Maharashtra Cricket Association stadium in Pune along with the famous Kolhapuri Chappal Market, onto the digital superhighway.

Commenting on the milestone, George Mathen - CEO Maharashtra, Bharti Airtel said, "We were the first telco to deploy high-speed 5G technology in the state, and today we are delighted to be playing an important role in connecting lives of our customers. We thank all our 4.1 million customers for embracing Airtel 5G Plus network. We continue to set the industry pace with unparalleled growth in 5G customers, prioritizing cutting-edge 5G technology and customer satisfaction. Our 5G landscape has the state's widest, quickest, and most dependable network, encompassing all 34 districts."

Over the past year, Airtel has been at the cutting edge of 5G innovation, successfully demonstrating the transformative power of 5G through a range of compelling use cases that have revolutionized how customers live their lives and conduct business. These include establishing India's first private 5G network at the BOSCH facility in Bengaluru and partnering with Mahindra & Mahindra to convert its Chakan manufacturing unit into India's first 5G-enabled auto manufacturing facility. Airtel recently launched the Airtel Xstream Air Fiber, the first wireless home Wi-Fi service in India powered by Airtel 5G Plus, in Delhi & Mumbai, showcasing its outstanding 5G capabilities for consumers.

About Bharti Airtel Limited

