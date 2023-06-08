Bharti Airtel : Airtel surpasses the 2 million customer mark on its 5G network in Bihar and Jharkhand

5G service available in 600 towns/ villages in the two states

Patna, June 08, 2023:Bharti Airtel ("Airtel"), one of India's leading telecommunications services providers, today, announced that it has surpassed the 2 million unique 5G user mark on its network in Bihar and Jharkhand.

Airtel was the first to roll out 5G in the country. Now Airtel's 5G service is available in over 450 towns/villages including Patna, Bodh Gaya, Muzaffarpur, Bhagalpur, Kishanganj and Begusarai in Bihar and 165 towns/villages including Ranchi, Deoghar, Dhanbad and Jamshedpur in Jharkhand. The cutting-edge 5G service already connects all railway stations, bus terminals, highways and important business hubs in the two states.

Commenting on the milestone,Anupam Arora, CEO Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha, Bharti Airtel,said"We are witnessing a rapid adoption of Airtel 5G Plus in Bihar and Jharkhand. I am thrilled to share that we have surpassed two million customers on our ultrafast Airtel 5G network. We will continue to advance our network, bridging every town and key rural area across the two states, allowing many more customers to enjoy superfast access to high-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more."

Airtel 5G Plus is now available in over 3500 towns and villages across the country and has surpassed the ten million unique customer mark on its 5G network nationally. Airtel is well poised to cover every town and key rural area with Airtel 5G services by September 2023.

The company has also launched unlimited 5G data for its customers with the view to encouraging them to experience the power of the Airtel 5G Plus network. Customers will now be able to experience ultrafast, reliable and secure 5G Plus services without having to worry about data exhaustion as Airtel has removed the capping on data usage across all existing plans.

Airtel has created 5G experience zones across all its retail stores in the country and such zones are available in four retail stores in Bihar and six retail stores in Jharkhand. Customers can walk into any of these stores to experience ultrafast Airtel 5G Plus. To know more about Airtel 5G Plus, please log on to https://www.airtel.in/5g-network

About Bharti Airtel Limited