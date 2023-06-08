Advanced search
    532454   INE397D01024

BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED

(532454)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-06-06
842.90 INR   +1.65%
03:31aBharti Airtel Crosses 2 Million User Mark for 5G Telecom Services in Bihar, Jharkhand in India
MT
03:12aBharti Airtel : Airtel surpasses the 2 million customer mark on its 5G network in Bihar and Jharkhand
PU
06/07India cabinet approves $11 billion revival plan for state-owned BSNL
RE
Bharti Airtel : Airtel surpasses the 2 million customer mark on its 5G network in Bihar and Jharkhand

06/08/2023 | 03:12am EDT
5G service available in 600 towns/ villages in the two states

Patna, June 08, 2023:Bharti Airtel ("Airtel"), one of India's leading telecommunications services providers, today, announced that it has surpassed the 2 million unique 5G user mark on its network in Bihar and Jharkhand.

Airtel was the first to roll out 5G in the country. Now Airtel's 5G service is available in over 450 towns/villages including Patna, Bodh Gaya, Muzaffarpur, Bhagalpur, Kishanganj and Begusarai in Bihar and 165 towns/villages including Ranchi, Deoghar, Dhanbad and Jamshedpur in Jharkhand. The cutting-edge 5G service already connects all railway stations, bus terminals, highways and important business hubs in the two states.

Commenting on the milestone,Anupam Arora, CEO Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha, Bharti Airtel,said"We are witnessing a rapid adoption of Airtel 5G Plus in Bihar and Jharkhand. I am thrilled to share that we have surpassed two million customers on our ultrafast Airtel 5G network. We will continue to advance our network, bridging every town and key rural area across the two states, allowing many more customers to enjoy superfast access to high-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more."

Airtel 5G Plus is now available in over 3500 towns and villages across the country and has surpassed the ten million unique customer mark on its 5G network nationally. Airtel is well poised to cover every town and key rural area with Airtel 5G services by September 2023.

The company has also launched unlimited 5G data for its customers with the view to encouraging them to experience the power of the Airtel 5G Plus network. Customers will now be able to experience ultrafast, reliable and secure 5G Plus services without having to worry about data exhaustion as Airtel has removed the capping on data usage across all existing plans.

Airtel has created 5G experience zones across all its retail stores in the country and such zones are available in four retail stores in Bihar and six retail stores in Jharkhand. Customers can walk into any of these stores to experience ultrafast Airtel 5G Plus. To know more about Airtel 5G Plus, please log on tohttps://www.airtel.in/5g-network

About Bharti Airtel Limited

Headquartered in India, Airtel is a global communications solutions provider with over 500 Mn customers in 17 countries across South Asia and Africa. The company ranks amongst the top three mobile operators globally and its networks cover over two billion people. Airtel is India's largest integrated communications solutions provider and the second largest mobile operator in Africa. Airtel's retail portfolio includes high speed 4G/5G mobile broadband, Airtel Xstream Fiber that promises speeds up to 1 Gbps with convergence across linear and on-demand entertainment, streaming services spanning music and video, digital payments and financial services. For enterprise customers, Airtel offers a gamut of solutions that includes secure connectivity, cloud and data centre services, cyber security, IoT, Ad Tech and CPaaS (Airtel IQ). For more details visitwww.airtel.com

Bharti Airtel Limited published this content on 08 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2023 07:11:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 1 396 B 16 908 M 16 908 M
Net income 2023 94 266 M 1 142 M 1 142 M
Net Debt 2023 1 728 B 20 937 M 20 937 M
P/E ratio 2023 52,3x
Yield 2023 0,32%
Capitalization 4 877 B 59 083 M 59 083 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,73x
EV / Sales 2024 4,15x
Nbr of Employees 21 575
Free-Float 39,5%
Managers and Directors
Gopal Vittal CEO, Managing Director & Executive Director
Soumen Ray Chief Financial Officer-India & South Asia Region
Sunil Bharti Mittal Chairman
Randeep Singh Sekhon Chief Technical Officer & Network Director
Pradipt Kapoor Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED4.49%59 083
SOFTBANK CORP.1.08%50 891
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.22.87%28 687
ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.-6.66%22 246
MTN GROUP LIMITED3.13%12 421
DIGI.COM8.75%11 096
