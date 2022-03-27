Log in
    532454   INE397D01024

BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED

(532454)
Bharti Airtel : General updates

03/27/2022 | 01:21am EDT
March 27, 2022

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Exchange Plaza, C-1 Block G

Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E)

Mumbai - 400051, India

Symbol: BHARTIARTL/ AIRTELPP

BSE Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Dalal Street

Mumbai - 400001, India Scrip Code: 532454/ 890157

Sub:Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure

Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('SEBI Listing Regulations')

Dear Sir/ Ma'am,

In terms of Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, we wish to inform you that the Company has entered into an Agreement for acquisition of 7.036% equity stake in Avaada KNShorapur Private Limited, a special purpose vehicle formed for the purpose of owning and operating the Captive Power Plant, in terms of the regulatory requirement for captive power consumption under electricity laws.

Other details as required to be disclosed under aforesaid Regulation 30 read with SEBI Circular dated September 09, 2015, are enclosed as 'Annexure A'.

Kindly take the same on record.

Thanking you,

Sincerely yours,

For Bharti Airtel Limited

Rohit Krishan Puri

Dy. Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Bharti Airtel Limited

(a Bharti Enterprise)

Annexure A

Details under Regulation 30 read with SEBI Circular dated September 09, 2015:

S.No.

Particulars

Details

1

Name of the target entity, details in brief such as size, turnover etc.

Avaada KNShorapur Private Limited (Avaada KNShorapur)

2

Whether the acquisition would fall within related party transaction(s) and whether the promoter/ promoter group/ group companies have any interest in the entity being acquired? If yes, nature of interest and details thereof and whether the same is done at "arm's length"

Acquisition doesn't fall within the purview of 'related party transactions'.

3

Industry to which the entity being acquired belongs

Clause 10 below may be referred.

4

Objects and effects of acquisition (including but not limited to, disclosure of reasons for acquisition of target entity, if its business is outside the main line of business of the listed entity)

To comply with regulatory requirement for captive power plants under the provisions of Electricity Act' 2003 and Indian Electricity Rules' 2005 and procurement of cost-effective renewable energy.

5

Brief details of any governmental or regulatory approvals required for the acquisition

Grid Connectivity Approval and Open Access Approval cum WBA.

6

Indicative time period for completion of the acquisition

The completion of the acquisition is subject to the receipt of all consents, permissions required to be obtained by Avaada KNShorapur from regulatory authority for open access for captive consumption of electricity.

7

Nature of consideration - whether cash consideration or share swap and details of the same

Cash consideration

8

Cost of acquisition or the price at which the shares are acquired

INR 1,74,26,500 in aggregate for acquisition of aggregate 17,42,650 equity shares of INR 10/-each.

9

Percentage of shareholding / control acquired and / or number of shares acquired

7.036%

10

Brief background about the entit1y. acquired in terms of products/line of business acquired, date of incorporation, history of last 3 years turnover, country in which the acquired entity has presence and any other significant information (in brief)

Avaada KNShorapur is engaged in business to act as a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) under Avaada Indiclean Private Limited to develop, execute, manage and run upto 10 MW Solar Power Generation Plant(s) in the State of Karnataka in accordance with the policy of the Government of Karnataka relating

Bharti Airtel Limited

(a Bharti Enterprise)

Regd. Office: Airtel Center, Plot No. 16, Udyog Vihar, Phase-IV, Gurugram - 122015, India

Corporate Office: Bharti Crescent, 1, Nelson Mandela Road, Vasant Kunj, Phase II, New Delhi - 110 070, India

2. 3.

to production, supply and distribution of solar energy.

It is a Subsidiary of Avaada Indiclean Private Limited which is primarily engaged in the business to act as a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) created by Avaada Energy Private Limited to develop, execute, manage and run upto 50 MW Solar Power Generation Plant(s) in the State of Karnataka in accordance with the policy of the Government of Karnataka relating to production, supply and distribution of solar energy.

Date of incorporation: October 04, 2021

Bharti Airtel Limited

(a Bharti Enterprise)

Disclaimer

Bharti Airtel Limited published this content on 27 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2022 05:20:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
