Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MUMBAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Bharti Airtel Limited    532454   INE397D01024

BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED

(532454)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bharti Airtel : India's largest stock exchange reopens after telecoms glitch

02/24/2021 | 06:30am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A man walks past a newly launched Nifty Indices logo inside the National Stock Exchange building in Mumbai

MUMBAI (Reuters) - A telecoms outage shut all trading on India's National Stock Exchange for nearly four hours on Wednesday, leaving investors in the dark ahead of a monthly derivative contract expiry and forcing bourses to extend trading hours after it reopened.

The NSE, headquartered in India's financial capital Mumbai, is the world's largest derivatives bourse by volume and the third-largest stock exchange globally in terms of the number of equity trades, according to its annual report.

Telecom disruptions forced the exchange to halt trading earlier in the day, resuming with the NSE Nifty 50 Index gaining 0.39% by 1008 GMT. The stock exchange did not specify the names of the telecom carriers.

The BSE and the NSE said equity and equity derivatives markets would remain open until 1130 GMT.

The glitch frustrated brokers, who demanded better guidelines and longer hours to to be able to square off their trades.

"I can't recall trading hours having been extended like this in the past decade. The move will be welcomed as people were completely stuck ahead of the derivatives expiry," said Ajit Mishra, vice-president, research at Religare Broking.

"Participants, especially derivatives traders, should now be able to square off or rollover their positions rather than leave it to the last day of expiry."

BSE's daily turnover -- the total value of shares traded -- reached nearly 400 billion rupees ($5.5 billion) by 1100 GMT, almost nine times the turnover in the previous session and about 7.5 times the average daily turnover, exchange data showed.

The NSE handled volumes worth 925.38 billion rupees ($12.78 billion) on an average in the financial year ending March, according to its annual report. It handled currency derivatives worth 198.35 billion rupees daily during the same period.

The stock exchange had faced a similar systems glitch in 2017 that led to a five-hour-long shutdown, prompting the market regulator to call for a review of the bourse's contingency plans.

Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) did not respond to Reuters' request for a comment on the NSE trading halt.

(Reporting by Chris Thomas and Gaurav Dogra in Bengaluru, Savio Shetty, Savio Shetty and Abhirup Roy in Mumbai; writing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee. Editing by Rashmi Aich and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

By Savio Shetty and Chris Thomas


© Reuters 2021
All news about BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED
06:30aBHARTI AIRTEL : India's largest stock exchange reopens after telecoms glitch
RE
02/23BHARTI AIRTEL : Partners with Qualcomm for 5G Telecom Network Expansion in India
MT
02/23BHARTI AIRTEL : Airtel and Qualcomm to Collaborate for 5G in India
AQ
02/23Bharti Airtel partners with Qualcomm to drive 5G services in India
RE
02/17BHARTI AIRTEL : to Acquire 20% Stake in Direct-to-Home Arm from Warburg Pincus f..
MT
02/17BHARTI AIRTEL : to buy Warburg Pincus stake in DTH business for $430 million
RE
02/04BHARTI AIRTEL : Board Approves Proposal to Raise Up to $1 Billion Via Bond Offer..
MT
02/03BHARTI AIRTEL : Swings Back to Profit in Fiscal Q3
MT
02/03Bharti Airtel posts first quarterly profit in nearly two years
RE
02/03BHARTI AIRTEL : Posts Swing to Net Profit in 3Q
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 019 B 14 096 M 14 096 M
Net income 2021 -161 478 M -2 233 M -2 233 M
Net Debt 2021 1 357 B 18 769 M 18 769 M
P/E ratio 2021 -19,6x
Yield 2021 0,30%
Capitalization 3 084 B 42 573 M 42 644 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,36x
EV / Sales 2022 3,80x
Nbr of Employees 17 917
Free-Float 43,6%
Chart BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bharti Airtel Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 728,62 INR
Last Close Price 565,50 INR
Spread / Highest target 76,8%
Spread / Average Target 28,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gopal Vittal CEO, Managing Director & Executive Director
Badal Bagri Co-Chief Financial Officer
Nakul Sehgal Co-Chief Financial Officer
Sunil Bharti Mittal Chairman
Randeep Singh Sekhon Chief Technical Officer & Network Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED11.03%42 573
SOFTBANK CORP.11.99%64 661
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.-12.79%25 346
SAFARICOM PLC13.87%14 241
MTN GROUP LIMITED20.00%8 934
TELE2 AB-1.89%8 881
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ