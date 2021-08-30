Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Bharti Airtel Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532454   INE397D01024

BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED

(532454)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bharti Airtel : Indian shares hit record highs on metals rally, dovish Fed prospects

08/30/2021 | 01:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares hit record highs on Monday, boosted by automobile and metals' stocks, with sentiment broadly supported by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's signal that the U.S. central bank would remain patient in winding down its stimulus.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index climbed 1.03% to 16,877.65 by 0511 GMT and was set for a sixth straight session of gain. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was 0.95% higher at 56,658.79.

"Sentiment is extremely bullish and there is a possibility of hitting more records highs. There was a little bit of apprehension on the Fed's stance but that is now out of the way. So, we expect this liquidity flow and investor interest to continue for some time," said Samrat Dasgupta, CEO of Esquire Capital Investment Advisors.

Aluminium and copper producer Hindalco Industries and automaker Tata Motors were among the top performers on the Nifty 50 index, rising more than 2% each.

Bharti Airtel rose as much as 2.4% after the telecom firm said it plans to raise up to 210 billion rupees ($2.86 billion) through a sale of shares to existing shareholders.

Auto parts suppliers Bharat Forge, Sona BLW Precision Forgings, and Sandhar Technologies jumped 6.2%-13.7% after the Economic Times reported https://bit.ly/3yuigWm U.S. electric-car maker Tesla Inc was in talks with at least three local companies to source critical electronic, electrical and mechanical components as part of its plans to enter the Indian market.

Meanwhile, broader Asian shares rose after Powell struck a dovish tone during his long-awaited speech, although investors remained cautious about growth prospects in China. [MKTS/GLOB]

Looking ahead, India's GDP data is set to be released on Tuesday. The country's economic growth likely touched a record high in the quarter through June, according to a Reuters poll published last week.

($1 = 73.5250 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

By Rama Venkat


© Reuters 2021
All news about BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED
01:33aBHARTI AIRTEL : Indian shares hit record highs on metals rally, dovish Fed prosp..
RE
01:30aIndian shares hit record highs on metals rally, dovish Fed prospects
RE
01:30aIndian shares hit record highs on metals rally, dovish Fed prospects
RE
08/29BHARTI AIRTEL : Board Approves Proposal to Raise $2.9 Billion Via Rights Issue
MT
08/29Bharti Airtel Plans to Raise $2.86 Billion From Rights Issue
DJ
08/29India's Bharti Airtel plans to raise up to $2.86 billion via share sale
RE
08/26Indian Indices Close Marginally Higher on Thursday; Bharti Airtel Tanks 4%
MT
08/26Indian shares close little changed as metals, Airtel drag
RE
08/25Airtel Board to Mull Capital Raising Options
CI
08/16BHARTI AIRTEL : RELIANCE JIO CONCLUDES SPECTRUM TRADING AGREEMENT WITH BHARTI AI..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 129 B 15 359 M 15 359 M
Net income 2022 48 935 M 666 M 666 M
Net Debt 2022 1 411 B 19 186 M 19 186 M
P/E ratio 2022 64,5x
Yield 2022 0,41%
Capitalization 3 260 B 44 360 M 44 336 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,14x
EV / Sales 2023 3,49x
Nbr of Employees 18 329
Free-Float 44,0%
Chart BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bharti Airtel Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 593,95 INR
Average target price 734,00 INR
Spread / Average Target 23,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gopal Vittal CEO, Managing Director & Executive Director
Badal Bagri Co-Chief Financial Officer
Nakul Sehgal Co-Chief Financial Officer
Sunil Bharti Mittal Chairman
Randeep Singh Sekhon Chief Technical Officer & Network Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED16.62%44 360
SOFTBANK CORP.13.53%62 699
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.42.23%48 668
SAFARICOM PLC29.49%16 173
MTN GROUP LIMITED116.61%15 912
TELE2 AB20.53%10 417