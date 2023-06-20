Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Bharti Airtel Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532454   INE397D01024

BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED

(532454)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-06-18
828.05 INR   -1.12%
05:05aBharti Airtel : Matter Motor Works partners with Airtel Business for its AERA motorbikes
PU
06/19Bharti Airtel Plans to Raise Up To $1 Billion Via Offshore Bond Offering
MT
06/15Indian Equities End Lower as US Fed Signals More Hikes by End of Year
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bharti Airtel : Matter Motor Works partners with Airtel Business for its AERA motorbikes

06/20/2023 | 05:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Airtel IoT to power 300,000 MATTER AERA, India's first geared electric motorbike

Ahmedabad, June 20, 2023: Matter Motor Works, a technology-led innovation start-up, and Bharti Airtel, one of India's leading telecommunications service providers, today, announced a strategic partnership to deploy Airtel's IoT solution in Matter AERA, India's first and only geared electric motorbike

As part of the partnership, Airtel will enable advanced automotive grade E-Sims on all Matter AERA bikes, for which the pre-booking opened on 17th May. In the first phase, 60,000 Matter bikes will be enabled with Airtel E- Sims with advanced IOT features, offering a smart and connected experience on Airtel's pan-India superior network.

Matter plans to produce over 300,000 such bikes over the next three years. Airtel's advanced IoT platform, "Airtel IoT Hub", will help with the real time tracking of these vehicles, monitoring performance with advanced analytics while maintaining extremely high reliability augmented by telco grade security.

Harish Laddha, CEO - Emerging Business, Airtel, commenting on the partnership, said, "Airtel is delighted to partner with Matter Motor Works and offer best-in-class connected mobility solutions to their consumers using our cutting edge IoT solutions. As the country embarks on its ambitious goal to reduce its carbon footprint, green mobility will play a critical role in helping India achieve its net zero goals. We look forward to this partnership, to setting new benchmarks and demonstrating how technology can enable efficient services and solutions for companies that embrace technology. Airtel continues to strongly drive the IoT agenda and is currently working with a whole host of companies in the industry including electric vehicles, automotive, utilities, logistics and fin-tech. We are confident that in the months to come Airtel will be a critical play in India's IoT journey".

Matter Founder and CEO, Mohal Lalbhai, added, "The Internet-enabled motorbike has the power to curate and redesign connected experiences, making Matter's AERA the smart bike of the future. We are extremely delighted to partner with Airtel to start our journey of connectivity on the move, deploying the power of IoT for continuously enhancing experiences."

About Airtel:

Headquartered in India, Airtel is a global communications solutions provider with over 500 Mn. customers in 17 countries across South Asia and Africa. The company ranks among the top three mobile operators globally and its networks cover over two billion people. Airtel is India's largest integrated communications solutions provider and the second-largest mobile operator in Africa. Airtel's retail portfolio includes high-speed 4G/5G mobile broadband, Airtel Xstream Fiber that promises speeds up to 1 Gbps with convergence across linear and on-demand entertainment, streaming services spanning music and video, digital payments and financial services. For enterprise customers, Airtel offers a gamut of solutions that includes secure connectivity, cloud and data centre services, cyber security, IoT, Ad Tech and cloud-based communication. For more details visit www.airtel.com/

About MATTER:

MATTER is a technology start-up guided by its vision to be the most dynamic company driving India to a sustainable future. Since its inception in January 2019 at Ahmedabad, MATTER has invested extensively in technology development with the "Innovate in India" approach to develop futuristic electric vehicle platforms and energy storage systems. MATTER in November 2022 unveiled India's first geared electric motorbike AERA for the Indian market and announced the launch of prebooking for customers in May 2023. All the components for MATTER's products have been designed by its team in-house and manufactured in India. MATTER's range of mobility products will redefine user experience by incorporating best-in-class technologies and innovation.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Bharti Airtel Limited published this content on 20 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2023 09:04:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED
05:05aBharti Airtel : Matter Motor Works partners with Airtel Business for its AERA motorbikes
PU
06/19Bharti Airtel Plans to Raise Up To $1 Billion Via Offshore Bond Offering
MT
06/15Indian Equities End Lower as US Fed Signals More Hikes by End of Year
MT
06/15Bharti Airtel Launches 5G Telecom Service Across Kochi Water Metro Stations in India,
MT
06/15Bharti Airtel Limited Powers 5G Access to the Kochi Water Metro Route
CI
06/08Indian Equities Dip on Tuesday as RBI Hints Tight Monetary Conditions to Stay
MT
06/08Bharti Airtel Crosses 2 Million User Mark for 5G Telecom Services in Bihar, Jharkhand i..
MT
06/08Bharti Airtel : Airtel surpasses the 2 million customer mark on its 5G network in Bihar an..
PU
06/07India cabinet approves $11 billion revival plan for state-owned BSNL
RE
06/06IT Stocks Drag Indian Equities to Close Flat
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 1 396 B 17 039 M 17 039 M
Net income 2023 94 266 M 1 151 M 1 151 M
Net Debt 2023 1 728 B 21 098 M 21 098 M
P/E ratio 2023 51,4x
Yield 2023 0,32%
Capitalization 4 790 B 58 477 M 58 477 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,67x
EV / Sales 2024 4,07x
Nbr of Employees 21 575
Free-Float 39,5%
Chart BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bharti Airtel Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 828,05 INR
Average target price 913,00 INR
Spread / Average Target 10,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gopal Vittal CEO, Managing Director & Executive Director
Soumen Ray Chief Financial Officer-India & South Asia Region
Sunil Bharti Mittal Chairman
Randeep Singh Sekhon Chief Technical Officer & Network Director
Pradipt Kapoor Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED2.65%58 477
SOFTBANK CORP.2.22%50 747
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.17.43%27 985
ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.-8.43%23 606
MTN GROUP LIMITED10.64%13 984
DIGI.COM6.00%10 750
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer