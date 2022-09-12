Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Bharti Airtel Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532454   INE397D01024

BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED

(532454)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-08
765.55 INR   -0.60%
05:10aBHARTI AIRTEL : Nxtra by Airtel to become the First Data Center Company in India to install Fuel Cell Technology to provide Clean Energy
PU
04:02aBharti Airtel's Data Center Arm to install Fuel Cell Technology at Karnataka, India Data Center
MT
09/09Exclusive-Fighting to survive, Tencent-backed Indian music app Gaana turns to subscriptions
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bharti Airtel : Nxtra by Airtel to become the First Data Center Company in India to install Fuel Cell Technology to provide Clean Energy

09/12/2022 | 05:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The hydrogen-ready fuel cell unit will supply much cleaner energy to Nxtra's data center in the state of Karnataka and lead to significant reduction in carbon emissions.

New Delhi, September 12, 2022: Bharti Airtel ("Airtel") today announced that its subsidiary Nxtra Data Limited ("Nxtra") has partnered with Bloom Energy to deploy low environmental impact fuel cell installation at its data center in Karnataka, reducing carbon emissions through a cleaner, hydrogen ready fuel supply.

Nxtra will be the first data center company in India to deploy fuel cell technology to reduce carbon emissions at its data centers while unlocking cost and sustainability benefits.

Nxtra plans to start the unit on non-combusted natural gas and then switch to 50% hydrogen in future without any significant investment. The natural gas-powered cells will be used for primary generation with utility electrical grid and generators as backup sources.

Speaking about the partnership, Mr. Rajesh Tapadia, COO, Nxtra by Airtel said, "Nxtra is committed to set new benchmarks in sustainability for the data center industry and play a leading role as India emerges as leading data center destination in APAC. With an ambition to reach net zero by 2031, we have embarked on our sustainability journey by making all possible efforts to adopt innovative energy solutions. Our partnership with Bloom Energy is a testament to our future-ready energy strategy to supply much cleaner energy to our data centers.

"Bloom Energy's technology is distinctly capable of helping India meet its decarbonization objectives as it transitions to a hydrogen economy," said Tim Schweikert, senior managing director, international business development, Bloom Energy. "We are proud to collaborate with Nxtra to support them in their pursuit of using clean, reliable and affordable power for their data centers."

Nxtra by Airtel has the largest network of data centers in India with 12 large and 120 edge data centers across the country and will invest over Rs 5000 cr over the next four years to expand its capacity by 3X to over 400 MW. The company has already invested and partnered with 8 organisations to develop renewable energy power plants across India to source more than 180,000 MWh of renewable energy and is committed to achieving 50% of its power requirements through renewable energy sources in the next 12 months.

About Airtel:

Headquartered in India, Airtel is a global communications solutions provider with over 490 Mn customers in 17 countries across South Asia and Africa. The company ranks amongst the top three mobile operators globally and its networks cover over two billion people. Airtel is India's largest integrated communications solutions provider and the second largest mobile operator in Africa. Airtel's retail portfolio includes high speed 4G/4.5G mobile broadband, Airtel Xstream Fiber that promises speeds up to 1 Gbps with convergence across linear and on-demand entertainment, streaming services spanning music and video, digital payments and financial services. For enterprise customers, Airtel offers a gamut of solutions that includes secure connectivity, cloud and data centre services, cyber security, IoT, Ad Tech and cloud based communication. For more details visit www.airtel.com

About Nxtra by Airtel :

Nxtra by Airtel, a subsidiary of Bharti Airtel Limited, offers largest network of secure, scalable, and sustainable data centres in India to leading enterprises, hyperscalers, start-ups, SMEs and governments. Being associated with both data centre and telecom industry for more than 2 decades, we provide a platform of hyper connected state-of-the art core and edge data centres across 120+ locations. We enable businesses to accelerate their digital journey and host their applications closer to their customers than ever before. Backed by one of the world's largest investment firm 'Carlyle Group' and already investing in multiple large data centre parks, we're committed to be a long term partner to support the journeys of our customer's to scale and create a digital future. For further information, please visit www.nxtra.in

Disclaimer

Bharti Airtel Limited published this content on 12 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2022 09:09:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED
05:10aBHARTI AIRTEL : Nxtra by Airtel to become the First Data Center Company in India to instal..
PU
04:02aBharti Airtel's Data Center Arm to install Fuel Cell Technology at Karnataka, India Dat..
MT
09/09Exclusive-Fighting to survive, Tencent-backed Indian music app Gaana turns to subscript..
RE
09/09BHARTI AIRTEL : Pepsico India Partners With Airtel, Offers Recharge Coupon With Beverage B..
PU
09/08Singtel Divests 1.76% Stake in Bharti Airtel
MT
09/07Bharti Airtel Plans to Launch 5G Services in One Month
MT
09/06Airtel Appoints Kinshuk Gupta as SVP & Head of Corporate Communications
CI
09/06Indian Indices Settle in the Red; Apollo Hospitals Climbs 3%
MT
09/06Indian shares end choppy session lower as financials slip
RE
09/01India's Dish TV shares surge as chairman set to exit after Yes Bank tussle
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 1 370 B 17 214 M 17 214 M
Net income 2023 111 B 1 398 M 1 398 M
Net Debt 2023 1 668 B 20 956 M 20 956 M
P/E ratio 2023 40,4x
Yield 2023 0,40%
Capitalization 4 404 B 55 324 M 55 324 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,43x
EV / Sales 2024 3,72x
Nbr of Employees 18 000
Free-Float 40,7%
Chart BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bharti Airtel Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 34
Last Close Price 765,55 INR
Average target price 858,23 INR
Spread / Average Target 12,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gopal Vittal CEO, Managing Director & Executive Director
Soumen Ray Chief Financial Officer-India & South Asia Region
Sunil Bharti Mittal Chairman
Randeep Singh Sekhon Chief Technical Officer & Network Director
Pradipt Kapoor Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED11.95%55 324
SOFTBANK CORP.5.12%50 592
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.-25.46%25 947
MTN GROUP LIMITED-21.63%13 981
SAFARICOM PLC-22.92%9 734
FAR EASTONE TELECOMMUNICATIONS CO., LTD.15.33%7 871