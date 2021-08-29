Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Bharti Airtel Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532454   INE397D01024

BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED

(532454)
  Report
Bharti Airtel Plans to Raise $2.86 Billion From Rights Issue

08/29/2021 | 04:54pm EDT
By P.R. Venkat

Bharti Airtel Ltd. is planning to raise 210 billion rupees ($2.86 billion) from a rights issue, a move which some analysts say is positive for the company's growth prospects.

The Indian telecommunications giant will issue one new share for every 14 shares held, it said late Sunday.

Each share will be issued for INR535, which is a 10% discount to the last traded price.

Major shareholders plan to take up their rights fully and also absorb any unsubscribed shares, Airtel said.

The rights issues will result in 393 million shares being issued, resulting in a 7.0% increase in shares outstanding, Jefferies said.

The participation of major shareholders allays concerns about the capital raising, it said.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-29-21 1854ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED 1.21% 593.95 End-of-day quote.16.62%
SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED -0.84% 2.36 End-of-day quote.-39.02%
Financials
Sales 2022 1 129 B 15 371 M 15 371 M
Net income 2022 48 935 M 666 M 666 M
Net Debt 2022 1 411 B 19 202 M 19 202 M
P/E ratio 2022 64,5x
Yield 2022 0,41%
Capitalization 3 260 B 44 360 M 44 372 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,14x
EV / Sales 2023 3,49x
Nbr of Employees 18 329
Free-Float 44,0%
