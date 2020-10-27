Bharti Airtel : REFILE-UPDATE 1-Bharti Airtel posts highest-ever quarterly revenue on higher tariffs, data usage

BENGALURU, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Indian telecom operator Bharti
Airtel Ltd reported its highest ever quarterly
consolidated revenue on Tuesday, driven by higher tariffs and a
rise in data usage from a coronavirus-fuelled shift to remote
working.
Indian telecom operators, grappling with low tariffs due to
a price war that ensued after Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio
entered the space, hiked prices last year as they were ordered
to pay 920 billion rupees ($12.44 billion) in dues to the
government.
That helped the company's quarterly consolidated revenue
rise 22% to 257.85 billion rupees.
Average revenue per user at India's second largest telecom
operator rose to 162 rupees for the quarter, from 128 rupees a
year earlier.
The company's 4G data customers rose by 14.4 million to
152.7 million for the quarter ended Sept. 30.
Consolidated loss for the quarter ended Sept. 30 came in at
7.63 billion rupees, compared with a loss of 230.45 billion
rupees a year earlier.
($1 = 73.9430 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Philip George in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi
Aich)