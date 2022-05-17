Bharti Airtel's Fourth-Quarter Net Profit More Than Doubled

By Kosaku Narioka

Bharti Airtel Ltd. said Tuesday that its fourth-quarter net profit more than doubled, thanks in part to greater earnings from its mobile services in India and Africa.

The Indian telecom company said net profit for the quarter ended March rose to 20.08 billion rupees ($258.0 million) from INR7.59 billion a year earlier. That missed the estimate of INR22.10 billion from a poll of analysts by FactSet.

Profit from its mobile-services business in India increased to INR28.75 billion from INR13.51 billion, while profit from its mobile-services business in Africa climbed to INR31.77 billion from INR23.36 billion.

Fourth-quarter revenue increased 22% to INR315.00 billion, it said.

