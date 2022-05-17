Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Bharti Airtel Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532454   INE397D01024

BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED

(532454)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  05-15
692.80 INR   +0.49%
06:49aBharti Airtel's Fourth-Quarter Net Profit More Than Doubled
DJ
01:41aIndian shares rise over 1% as metal stocks gain; LIC tumbles in debut
RE
05/16BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED : Provisional calendar
CO
News 


Bharti Airtel's Fourth-Quarter Net Profit More Than Doubled

05/17/2022 | 06:49am EDT
By Kosaku Narioka


Bharti Airtel Ltd. said Tuesday that its fourth-quarter net profit more than doubled, thanks in part to greater earnings from its mobile services in India and Africa.

The Indian telecom company said net profit for the quarter ended March rose to 20.08 billion rupees ($258.0 million) from INR7.59 billion a year earlier. That missed the estimate of INR22.10 billion from a poll of analysts by FactSet.

Profit from its mobile-services business in India increased to INR28.75 billion from INR13.51 billion, while profit from its mobile-services business in Africa climbed to INR31.77 billion from INR23.36 billion.

Fourth-quarter revenue increased 22% to INR315.00 billion, it said.


Write to Kosaku Narioka at kosaku.narioka@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-17-22 0648ET

