  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Bharti Airtel Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532454   INE397D01024

BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED

(532454)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange - 09/14
694.1 INR   -0.22%
04:31aIndia approves relief measures for telecoms sector - source
RE
04:28aIndia approves relief measures for telecoms sector -source
RE
01:32aIndia's Nifty 50 hits record high as auto, energy stocks jump
RE
India approves relief measures for telecoms sector - source

09/15/2021 | 04:31am EDT
A rickshaw puller speaks on his mobile phone as he waits for customer in front of the advertisements of telecom companies in Kolkata

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's cabinet on Wednesday approved a much-expected relief package for the country's cash-strapped telecoms sector, a senior government source said.

Shares in wireless carriers Bharti Airtel rose 5.4% and Vodafone Idea were up 2.9% at 0816 GMT on the news.

The so-called relief package, which is likely to include a moratorium on payments for airwaves, will help India's three major wireless carriers including tycoon billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio but especially the embattled Vodafone Idea.

The details of the package will be announced by ministers via a news conference later in the day.

The telecoms sector was shaken by Jio's entry in late 2016 with free voice and cut-price data plans.

Jio pushed several rivals out of the market, while others - such as the Indian unit of Britain's Vodafone and local Idea Cellular - were forced to regroup.

The sector was also hit by a Supreme Court ruling last year which forces carriers Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea to give in to a government demand for billions of dollars in dues which they have long contested.

Vodafone Idea has paid the government 78.54 billion Indian rupees ($1.07 billion) in telecoms dues, regulatory filings show, but still owes roughly 500 billion.

Banks led by State Bank of India have called on the government to give Vodafone Idea more time to clear its tax dues and airwaves' fees, Reuters reported this week.

Vodafone, which has a net debt of 1.91 trillion rupees, has previously raised serious concerns about its ability to stay afloat without government help. Its billionaire non-executive chairman stepped down last month.

Bharti Airtel has said it paid dues estimated at 180 billion rupees and government figures show it owes a further 259.76 billion.

Separately, the cabinet also approved a production-linked incentive scheme for the automobile sector, the source said, without giving details.

(Editing by Andrew Heavens)

By Aftab Ahmed and Sankalp Phartiyal


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED -0.22% 694.1 End-of-day quote.36.29%
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD 0.56% 2379.9 Delayed Quote.19.30%
STATE BK OF INDIA 1.55% 439.5 Delayed Quote.57.48%
VODAFONE GROUP PLC -0.30% 115.82 Delayed Quote.-4.04%
VODAFONE IDEA LIMITED 1.72% 8.85 Delayed Quote.-18.31%
Financials
Sales 2022 1 129 B 15 338 M 15 338 M
Net income 2022 50 692 M 688 M 688 M
Net Debt 2022 1 411 B 19 160 M 19 160 M
P/E ratio 2022 74,1x
Yield 2022 0,34%
Capitalization 3 810 B 51 744 M 51 741 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,62x
EV / Sales 2023 3,91x
Nbr of Employees 18 329
Free-Float 44,0%
