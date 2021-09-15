India approves relief measures for telecoms sector -source

NEW DELHI, Sept 15 (Reuters) - India's federal cabinet on
Wednesday approved a much-expected relief package for the
country's cash-strapped telecoms sector, a senior government
source said.
Shares in wireless carriers Bharti Airtel rose
5.4% and Vodafone Idea were up 2.9% at 0816 GMT on the
news.
The so-called relief package, which is likely to include a
moratorium on payments for airwaves, will help India's three
major wireless carriers including tycoon billionaire Mukesh
Ambani's Reliance Jio but especially the embattled Vodafone
Idea.
The details of the package will be announced by ministers
via a news conference later in the day.
The telecoms sector was shaken by Jio's entry in late 2016
with free voice and cut-price data plans.
Jio pushed several rivals out of the market, while others -
such as the Indian unit of Britain's Vodafone and local
Idea Cellular - were forced to regroup.
The sector was also hit by a Supreme Court ruling last year
which forces carriers Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea to give in
to a government demand for billions of dollars in dues which
they have long contested.
Vodafone Idea has paid the government 78.54 billion Indian
rupees ($1.07 billion) in telecoms dues, regulatory filings
show, but still owes roughly 500 billion.
Banks led by State Bank of India have called on the
government to give Vodafone Idea more time to clear its tax dues
and airwaves' fees, Reuters reported this week.
Vodafone, which has a net debt of 1.91 trillion rupees, has
previously raised serious concerns about its ability to stay
afloat without government help. Its billionaire non-executive
chairman stepped down last month.
Bharti Airtel has said it paid dues estimated at 180 billion
rupees and government figures show it owes a further 259.76
billion.
Separately, the cabinet also approved a production-linked
incentive scheme for the automobile sector, the source said,
without giving details.
