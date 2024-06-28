BENGALURU, June 28 (Reuters) - Bharti Airtel, India's no. 2 telecom operator by subscribers, will hike tariffs across all its plans from July 3, the company said on Friday.
(Reporting by Kashish Tandon in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
|
Delayed
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|1,464 INR
|-0.53%
|+3.56%
|+41.70%
|06:10am
|Bharti Airtel to Hike Mobile Tariffs from July 4
|MT
|05:48am
|India's Bharti Airtel to hike mobile tariffs from July 3
|RE
BENGALURU, June 28 (Reuters) - Bharti Airtel, India's no. 2 telecom operator by subscribers, will hike tariffs across all its plans from July 3, the company said on Friday.
(Reporting by Kashish Tandon in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
|Bharti Airtel to Hike Mobile Tariffs from July 4
|MT
|India's Bharti Airtel to hike mobile tariffs from July 3
|RE
|India's Jio to hike tariffs on some of its plans from July 3
|RE
|Indian Equities Close at Record Highs Aided by IT, Power Stocks
|MT
|Bharti Airtel's Data Center Arm Commits to 100% Renewable Electricity
|MT
|India's Bharti Airtel buys $820 in spectrum at auction
|RE
|Bharti Airtel Acquires 97 MHz in Key Frequency Bands
|MT
|Indian Equities Close Higher Midweek, Aided by Banking, Media and Oil & Gas Stocks
|MT
|Dialog Axiata PLC (COSE:DIAL.N0000) completed the acquisition of Bharti Airtel Lanka Private Limited from Bharti Airtel Limited.
|CI
|India kicks off $11.5 billion spectrum auction; analysts expect lacklustre bidding
|RE
|India to kick off $11.5 billion telecom auction
|RE
|Indian Shares Fall on Friday Due to Profit Booking, Weak Global Sentiment
|MT
|Bharti Airtel Limited Receives Notice from the Department of Telecommunications
|CI
|UK's Vodafone Sells Around 20% Stake in Indus Tower
|MT
|UK's Vodafone sells $1.8 bln stake in India's Indus Towers; Airtel boosts stake
|RE
|Vodafone to Raise Over $1.0 Billion From Stake Sale in Indian Telecom Tower Operator
|DJ
|Bharti Airtel Prepays INR79.04 Billion to Indian Government to Clear Spectrum Liabilities
|MT
|Bondada Engineering Bags Order Worth Nearly INR21 Million
|MT
|India's Bharti Airtel prepays 79.04 billion rupees to clear spectrum dues
|RE
|Bharti Airtel Limited Receives Notice from the Department of Telecommunications, Haryana LSA
|CI
|Bharti Airtel Limited Announces Notice from Department of Telecommunications, Himachal Pradesh LSA
|CI
|Bharti Airtel Limited Receives Notice from Department of Telecommunications
|CI
|Bharti Airtel Limited Rolls Out Plans for World's Biggest T20 Cricket Tournament
|CI
|India's consumption-linked themes 'ripe for revival', says Ambit Asset's Bothra
|RE
|Bharti Airtel Limited Receives Notice from the Department of Telecommunications, Uttar Pradesh East LSA
|CI
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+41.99%
|105B
|+11.42%
|57.21B
|-14.22%
|23.1B
|-18.83%
|19.97B
|+14.19%
|15.06B
|+8.87%
|10.96B
|+5.14%
|9.29B
|-14.95%
|8.62B
|0.00%
|7.1B
|+22.14%
|6.88B