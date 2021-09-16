Log in
    532454   INE397D01024

BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED

(532454)
India's Vodafone Idea surges 20% after government floats relief package

09/16/2021 | 01:33am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A hotel employee clears a table after Vodafone Group and Idea Cellular news conference in Mumbai

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Shares of Vodafone Idea Ltd surged nearly 20% on Thursday while banks with exposure to the embattled telecom firm also climbed, a day after India's federal cabinet approved a relief package for the cash-strapped sector.

The relief package includes a four-year moratorium on airwaves payments due to the government, raising the tenure of airwaves held by firms to 30 years from 20, and completely free sharing of spectrum between carriers.

The government will also change the contentious definition of adjusted gross revenue (AGR) to count only telecom revenue, after long holding that even companies' non-telecoms revenue was a part of AGR - a bill of roughly $13 billion for wireless carriers.

The dues had compounded troubles in a sector that was already reeling from the entry of billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio, sparking a price war that forced some rivals out of the market and turned profits into losses.

Vodafone Idea shares climbed 20% to their highest since June 29, while Bharti Airtel rose up to 1.4% before shedding early gains.

IDFC First Bank, Yes Bank and IndusInd Bank, which have respective exposures to Vodafone Idea of 3%, 2.4% and 1.7% of their loan books, according to Nomura, climbed as much as between 2% and 8%.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED 4.53% 725.55 End-of-day quote.42.46%
IDFC FIRST BANK LIMITED 1.67% 48.75 End-of-day quote.31.58%
INDUSIND BANK LIMITED 1.67% 1053.85 End-of-day quote.17.76%
VODAFONE IDEA LIMITED 15.08% 10.3 Delayed Quote.-15.96%
YES BANK LIMITED 2.01% 12.7 End-of-day quote.-13.45%
Analyst Recommendations on BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED
Financials
Sales 2022 1 132 B 15 394 M 15 394 M
Net income 2022 49 017 M 667 M 667 M
Net Debt 2022 1 425 B 19 381 M 19 381 M
P/E ratio 2022 80,3x
Yield 2022 0,33%
Capitalization 3 982 B 54 162 M 54 169 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,78x
EV / Sales 2023 4,12x
Nbr of Employees 18 329
Free-Float 44,0%
Chart BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bharti Airtel Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 725,55 INR
Average target price 745,03 INR
Spread / Average Target 2,69%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gopal Vittal CEO, Managing Director & Executive Director
Badal Bagri Chief Financial Officer
Sunil Bharti Mittal Chairman
Randeep Singh Sekhon Chief Technical Officer & Network Director
Pradipt Kapoor Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED42.46%54 162
SOFTBANK CORP.22.35%67 964
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.31.98%45 787
MTN GROUP LIMITED112.66%15 884
SAFARICOM PLC23.94%15 465
TELE2 AB19.48%10 421