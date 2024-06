BENGALURU (Reuters) - India will auction telecom spectrum worth up to 962.38 billion rupees ($11.53 billion) on Tuesday, it said in a release.

Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Industries' Jio Infocomm will bid in the auctions, the notice added.

($1 = 83.4550 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Hritam Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)