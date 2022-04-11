Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  Bombay Stock Exchange
  Bharti Airtel Limited
  News
  Summary
    532454   INE397D01024

BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED

(532454)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  04-10
757.90 INR   -0.56%
11:40aIndia watchdog recommends 36% cut in base price of prime 5G spectrum
RE
03/31Indian Indices End in Red; Hindalco Industries Slides 5%
MT
03/31BHARTI AIRTEL : Airtel and Tech Mahindra announce partnership to grow India's digital economy
PU
India watchdog recommends 36% cut in base price of prime 5G spectrum

04/11/2022 | 11:40am EDT
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's telecoms watchdog on Monday recommended a 36% cut from its earlier proposed base price for the auction of a prime spectrum for 5G networks, signaling some relief to India's cash-strapped telecom sector.

The move comes as India's government is gearing up for next-generation 5G airwaves auction later this year, which is expected to see participation from the country's three main carriers - Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel Ltd, and Reliance Industries Ltd's Jio.

The government is aiming to begin roll-out of 5G services by end-March 2023 in India, which is the world's second-biggest wireless market with over a billion subscribers.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Monday recommended a base price of 3.17 billion Indian rupees ($41.80 million) for the prime 5G frequency of 3300-3670 MHz band for use across the country. It had previously recommended a pricing of 4.92 billion Indian rupees ($64.88 million) for the same, which a telecom lobby group had described as 'unaffordable'.

Next-generation 5G networks, which can provide data speeds at least 20 times faster than 4G, are seen as vital for emerging technologies like self-driving cars and artificial intelligence.

($1 = 75.8380 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil and Aditya Kalra in New Delhi; Editing by Alistair Bell)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED -0.56% 757.9 End-of-day quote.10.83%
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD -0.21% 2610.2 Delayed Quote.10.45%
VODAFONE GROUP PLC 1.19% 130.82 Delayed Quote.15.16%
VODAFONE IDEA LIMITED -3.13% 10.85 Delayed Quote.-27.04%
Financials
Sales 2022 1 169 B 15 397 M 15 397 M
Net income 2022 47 663 M 628 M 628 M
Net Debt 2022 1 395 B 18 364 M 18 364 M
P/E ratio 2022 99,0x
Yield 2022 0,21%
Capitalization 4 309 B 56 730 M 56 730 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,88x
EV / Sales 2023 4,06x
Nbr of Employees 18 317
Free-Float 36,8%
Chart BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bharti Airtel Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 757,90 INR
Average target price 871,27 INR
Spread / Average Target 15,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gopal Vittal CEO, Managing Director & Executive Director
Soumen Ray Chief Financial Officer-India & South Asia Region
Sunil Bharti Mittal Chairman
Randeep Singh Sekhon Chief Technical Officer & Network Director
Pradipt Kapoor Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED11.45%57 088
SOFTBANK CORP.1.55%55 883
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.-13.11%32 800
MTN GROUP LIMITED4.66%21 965
SAFARICOM PLC-7.77%12 152
TELE2 AB14.56%10 811