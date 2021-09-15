Log in
    532454   INE397D01024

BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED

(532454)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Indian shares rise on auto, telecom boost ahead of cabinet meeting

09/15/2021 | 12:16am EDT
Clouds are seen over the BSE building in Mumbai

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares edged higher on Wednesday, boosted by gains in some energy stocks, while automobile and telecom companies jumped after local media reported that the government was considering incentives and financial relief for the sectors.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was 0.19% higher at 17,412.60 by 0355 GMT, and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.18% to 58,358.53.

Auto stocks rose 0.47% on reports https://www.livemint.com/news/india/cabinet-to-take-up-incentives-for-the-auto-industry-on-wednesday-11631595360311.html that the government would likely consider production-linked incentive scheme for specific segments of the sector in a cabinet meeting.

Debt-laden telecom company Vodafone Idea advanced about 3% and bigger rival Bharti Airtel rose 1.4% after a separate report https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/business/india-business/cabinet-may-consider-relief-package-for-telecom-sector-on-wednesday/articleshow/86202143.cms that the union cabinet could consider financial relief measures for the telecom sector in a meeting.

Oil and Natural Gas Corp rose sharply, adding over 4% and was the top gainer on the Nifty 50 index.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises extended a rally to a second session to rise 10%. On Tuesday the stock soared 40% ahead of a shareholders meeting.

Shares in broader Asia were lower after weak Chinese economic data sparked worries of slowing growth globally. [MKTS/GLOB]

(Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED -0.22% 694.1 End-of-day quote.36.29%
FORCE MOTORS LIMITED 3.63% 1462.75 End-of-day quote.7.46%
OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LIMITED 5.04% 130.15 Delayed Quote.32.24%
VODAFONE IDEA LIMITED 1.15% 8.85 Delayed Quote.-25.35%
Analyst Recommendations on BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED
Financials
Sales 2022 1 129 B 15 332 M 15 332 M
Net income 2022 50 692 M 688 M 688 M
Net Debt 2022 1 411 B 19 152 M 19 152 M
P/E ratio 2022 74,1x
Yield 2022 0,34%
Capitalization 3 810 B 51 744 M 51 718 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,62x
EV / Sales 2023 3,91x
Nbr of Employees 18 329
Free-Float 44,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 694,10 INR
Average target price 739,71 INR
Spread / Average Target 6,57%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gopal Vittal CEO, Managing Director & Executive Director
Badal Bagri Chief Financial Officer
Sunil Bharti Mittal Chairman
Randeep Singh Sekhon Chief Technical Officer & Network Director
Pradipt Kapoor Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED36.29%51 880
SOFTBANK CORP.22.78%68 958
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.16.08%45 428
MTN GROUP LIMITED109.12%16 151
SAFARICOM PLC23.94%15 455
TELE2 AB19.57%10 407