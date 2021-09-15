Indian shares rise on auto, telecom boost ahead of cabinet meeting

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was 0.19% higher at 17,412.60 by 0355 GMT, and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.18% to 58,358.53.

Auto stocks rose 0.47% on reports https://www.livemint.com/news/india/cabinet-to-take-up-incentives-for-the-auto-industry-on-wednesday-11631595360311.html that the government would likely consider production-linked incentive scheme for specific segments of the sector in a cabinet meeting.

Debt-laden telecom company Vodafone Idea advanced about 3% and bigger rival Bharti Airtel rose 1.4% after a separate report https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/business/india-business/cabinet-may-consider-relief-package-for-telecom-sector-on-wednesday/articleshow/86202143.cms that the union cabinet could consider financial relief measures for the telecom sector in a meeting.

Oil and Natural Gas Corp rose sharply, adding over 4% and was the top gainer on the Nifty 50 index.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises extended a rally to a second session to rise 10%. On Tuesday the stock soared 40% ahead of a shareholders meeting.

Shares in broader Asia were lower after weak Chinese economic data sparked worries of slowing growth globally. [MKTS/GLOB]

