Realty, metals lift Indian stocks ahead of SBI results, Fed verdict

BENGALURU, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on
Wednesday, helped by realty and metal stocks, with investors
eyeing State Bank of India's quarterly results and the U.S.
Federal Reserve's stimulus-tapering plans due later in the day.
By 0509 GMT, the blue chip NSE Nifty 50 index was up
0.38% at 17,956.25, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex
had rose 0.35% to 60,239.36.
Both indexes have rebounded from sharp falls last week
triggered by overvaluation concerns and heavy foreign selling,
and are on course to gain about 1.6% each in this
holiday-shortened week.
"Markets are at such a level where people are excited and at
the same time, are cautious," said Shrikant Chouhan, executive
vice-president of equity research at Kotak Securities.
Broader markets are almost certain the Fed will announce the
tapering of its $120 billion-a-month asset purchase programme.
In Mumbai trading, the Nifty Metal Index gained
0.84% after posting heavy losses in the previous session.
The Nifty Realty Index gained for a fourth
straight session, rising 2.04%, as the festive season adds to
demand for housing and office spaces.
Shares in Airtel rose as much as 2.6% before
reversing course to trade marginally lower. The wireless carrier
on Tuesday reported a rise in quarterly revenue.
Shares of State Bank of India were up 0.4%, as
India's biggest lender is due to post September-quarter results
later in the day.
Among other individual stocks, business process management
and analytics services provider eClerx Services rose
9% after posting a jump in quarterly profit and revenue.
Indian markets will be open for a special "muhurat" trading
session on Thursday and will be closed on Friday for the festive
season of Diwali.
(Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by
Ramakrishnan M.)