  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Bharti Airtel Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532454   INE397D01024

BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED

(532454)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Realty, metals lift Indian stocks ahead of SBI results, Fed verdict

11/03/2021 | 01:30am EDT
BENGALURU, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Wednesday, helped by realty and metal stocks, with investors eyeing State Bank of India's quarterly results and the U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus-tapering plans due later in the day.

By 0509 GMT, the blue chip NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.38% at 17,956.25, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex had rose 0.35% to 60,239.36.

Both indexes have rebounded from sharp falls last week triggered by overvaluation concerns and heavy foreign selling, and are on course to gain about 1.6% each in this holiday-shortened week.

"Markets are at such a level where people are excited and at the same time, are cautious," said Shrikant Chouhan, executive vice-president of equity research at Kotak Securities.

Broader markets are almost certain the Fed will announce the tapering of its $120 billion-a-month asset purchase programme.

In Mumbai trading, the Nifty Metal Index gained 0.84% after posting heavy losses in the previous session.

The Nifty Realty Index gained for a fourth straight session, rising 2.04%, as the festive season adds to demand for housing and office spaces.

Shares in Airtel rose as much as 2.6% before reversing course to trade marginally lower. The wireless carrier on Tuesday reported a rise in quarterly revenue.

Shares of State Bank of India were up 0.4%, as India's biggest lender is due to post September-quarter results later in the day.

Among other individual stocks, business process management and analytics services provider eClerx Services rose 9% after posting a jump in quarterly profit and revenue.

Indian markets will be open for a special "muhurat" trading session on Thursday and will be closed on Friday for the festive season of Diwali. (Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED 0.08% 712.9 End-of-day quote.39.98%
ECLERX SERVICES LIMITED 8.21% 2326.45 Delayed Quote.147.62%
STATE BK OF INDIA 0.71% 524.2 Delayed Quote.89.74%
Financials
Sales 2022 1 127 B 15 098 M 15 098 M
Net income 2022 48 874 M 655 M 655 M
Net Debt 2022 1 278 B 17 117 M 17 117 M
P/E ratio 2022 81,1x
Yield 2022 0,30%
Capitalization 4 193 B 56 191 M 56 165 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,85x
EV / Sales 2023 4,12x
Nbr of Employees 18 329
Free-Float 76,3%
Chart BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bharti Airtel Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 712,90 INR
Average target price 779,76 INR
Spread / Average Target 9,38%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gopal Vittal CEO, Managing Director & Executive Director
Badal Bagri Chief Financial Officer
Sunil Bharti Mittal Chairman
Randeep Singh Sekhon Chief Technical Officer & Network Director
Pradipt Kapoor Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED39.98%55 990
SOFTBANK CORP.22.39%64 974
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.23.14%41 820
MTN GROUP LIMITED127.43%16 037
SAFARICOM PLC21.61%15 101
TELE2 AB11.97%9 825