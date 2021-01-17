Log in
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED

BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED

(532454)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Sensex, Nifty edge lower as IT stocks weigh; HDFC gains on upbeat earnings

01/17/2021 | 11:04pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A bird flies past the Bombay Stock Exchange building in Mumbai

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares inched lower on Monday, as information technology shares extended fall after hitting record highs, while HDFC Bank shares rose after strong quarterly results.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.2% to 14,405 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.2% at 48,959.66 by 0349 GMT.

The Nifty IT index fell nearly 1%.

HDFC Bank shares rose 1.7% after India's top private sector lender reported 18% jump in December quarter profit on Saturday. (https://bit.ly/2M0V9Aa)

Shares of Dewan Housing Finance Corp rose 5% after the company's creditors voted in favour of a 372.5 billion rupees ($5.09 billion) takeover bid submitted by the Piramal Group for the troubled "shadow" lender on Friday.

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED 3.84% 602.5 End-of-day quote.18.30%
DEWAN HOUSING FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED 4.95% 27.55 Delayed Quote.-11.32%
HDFC BANK LIMITED -0.14% 1466.65 End-of-day quote.2.11%
INFOSYS LIMITED -2.48% 1312.7 Delayed Quote.7.10%
NIFTY 50 -0.96% 14280 Delayed Quote.3.23%
NIFTY IT -2.24% 26046.6 Delayed Quote.8.71%
SENSEX 30 -1.11% 49034.67 Real-time Quote.2.69%
Financials
Sales 2021 1 021 B 13 954 M 13 954 M
Net income 2021 -144 936 M -1 981 M -1 981 M
Net Debt 2021 1 348 B 18 425 M 18 425 M
P/E ratio 2021 -23,2x
Yield 2021 0,30%
Capitalization 3 286 B 44 917 M 44 899 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,54x
EV / Sales 2022 4,01x
Nbr of Employees 19 138
Free-Float 43,6%
Chart BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bharti Airtel Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 672,41 INR
Last Close Price 602,50 INR
Spread / Highest target 39,4%
Spread / Average Target 11,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gopal Vittal CEO, Managing Director & Executive Director
Sunil Bharti Mittal Chairman
Ajai Puri Chief Operating Officer-India & South Asia Region
Badal Bagri Co-Chief Financial Officer
Nakul Sehgal Co-Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED18.30%44 917
SOFTBANK CORP.5.26%61 679
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.-5.17%27 403
SAFARICOM PLC6.72%13 304
TELE2 AB7.00%9 570
DIGI.COM-0.97%7 893
