BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED

BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED

(532454)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote MUMBAI STOCK EXCHANGE - 10/26
434.05 INR   -0.07%
12:22aSensex, Nifty fall for second session on losses in banks, metal stocks
RE
10/22BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED : half-yearly earnings release
10/16BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED : half-yearly earnings release
Sensex, Nifty fall for second session on losses in banks, metal stocks

10/27/2020 | 12:22am EDT
People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange building in Mumbai

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares inched lower for a second straight session on Tuesday, pulled down by banking and metal stocks, as rising coronavirus cases globally soured appetite for equities.

The NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.26% to 11,738.85 by 0400 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.3% at 40,016.82.

Sentiment was weak across Asia as concerns grew over a second wave of virus infections in the United States and Europe, sending MSCI's gauge of Asia-Pacific stocks outside Japan down 0.43%.

In Mumbai, the Nifty Banking index was down about 0.2%, with IndusInd Bank falling 3.35%.

ICICI Bank declined 2.5%, while the country's largest lender State Bank of India fell 2.08%.

The Nifty metals index fell 0.89%.

However, private-sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank rose 5.6% after it beat expectations for September-quarter profit on Monday.

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel and automaker Tata Motors are scheduled to report earnings later in the day. Their shares were down about 0.3% each in early trading.

(Reporting by Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF INDIA LIMITED -0.87% 39.85 End-of-day quote.-43.44%
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED -0.07% 434.05 End-of-day quote.-4.77%
ICICI BANK LIMITED -0.14% 403.85 Delayed Quote.-22.63%
INDUSIND BANK LIMITED 1.46% 616.3 End-of-day quote.-59.20%
KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK LIMITED 2.36% 1415.75 End-of-day quote.-15.95%
NIFTY 50 0.29% 11802.9 Delayed Quote.-1.96%
SENSEX 30 -1.33% 40145.5 Real-time Quote.-2.69%
STATE BANK OF INDIA -0.92% 195 Delayed Quote.-39.24%
TATA MOTORS LIMITED -2.45% 133.65 End-of-day quote.-27.80%
Financials
Sales 2021 1 004 B 13 573 M 13 573 M
Net income 2021 -125 556 M -1 697 M -1 697 M
Net Debt 2021 1 196 B 16 166 M 16 166 M
P/E ratio 2021 -19,4x
Yield 2021 0,40%
Capitalization 2 367 B 32 015 M 32 000 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,55x
EV / Sales 2022 3,10x
Nbr of Employees 19 650
Free-Float 43,7%
Chart BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bharti Airtel Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 674,70 INR
Last Close Price 434,05 INR
Spread / Highest target 107%
Spread / Average Target 55,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 23,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gopal Vittal CEO, Managing Director & Executive Director
Sunil Bharti Mittal Chairman
Ajai Puri Chief Operating Officer-India & South Asia Region
Badal Bagri Co-Chief Financial Officer
Nakul Sehgal Co-Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED-4.77%32 086
SOFTBANK CORP.-16.58%54 393
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.51.00%30 561
SAFARICOM PLC-3.17%11 394
TELE2 AB (PUBL)-19.10%8 642
DIGI.COM-12.78%7 443
