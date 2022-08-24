Singtel to Raise S$2.25 Billion From Stake Sale in Bharti Airtel

By P.R. Venkat

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. plans to raise 2.25 billion Singapore dollars (US$1.61 billion) from selling a portion of its stake in Indian listed telecom operator Bharti Airtel Ltd.

The Singapore based company will sell a 3.3% stake to Bharti Telecom and realize an estimated 600 million gain, Singtel said Thursday.

Post divestment, Singtel will continue to retain a 29.7% stake in Airtel,

The divestment is part of Singtel's capital recycling strategy. Proceeds from the sale will be used to fund 5G capital expenditures and expand business over the next few years.

The transaction is expected to be completed before Nov. 23, Singtel said.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-24-22 1954ET