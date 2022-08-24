Log in
    532454   INE397D01024

BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED

(532454)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-23
738.90 INR   +0.18%
05:54pSingtel to Raise S$2.25 Billion From Stake Sale in Bharti Airtel
DJ
03:01aSingtel Registers 41% Increase in Fiscal Q1 Net Profit
MT
01:47aSingtel warns of inflationary hurdles while Airtel turnaround buoys Q1 profit
RE
Singtel to Raise S$2.25 Billion From Stake Sale in Bharti Airtel

08/24/2022 | 05:54pm EDT
By P.R. Venkat


Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. plans to raise 2.25 billion Singapore dollars (US$1.61 billion) from selling a portion of its stake in Indian listed telecom operator Bharti Airtel Ltd.

The Singapore based company will sell a 3.3% stake to Bharti Telecom and realize an estimated 600 million gain, Singtel said Thursday.

Post divestment, Singtel will continue to retain a 29.7% stake in Airtel,

The divestment is part of Singtel's capital recycling strategy. Proceeds from the sale will be used to fund 5G capital expenditures and expand business over the next few years.

The transaction is expected to be completed before Nov. 23, Singtel said.


Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-24-22 1954ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED 0.18% 738.9 End-of-day quote.8.05%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) -0.04% 5578.28 Real-time Quote.-11.11%
SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED 0.00% 2.62 Delayed Quote.12.93%
Financials
Sales 2023 1 367 B 17 140 M 17 140 M
Net income 2023 123 B 1 541 M 1 541 M
Net Debt 2023 1 566 B 19 629 M 19 629 M
P/E ratio 2023 35,8x
Yield 2023 0,43%
Capitalization 4 245 B 53 218 M 53 218 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,25x
EV / Sales 2024 3,59x
Nbr of Employees 18 000
Free-Float 41,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 33
Last Close Price 738,90 INR
Average target price 865,09 INR
Spread / Average Target 17,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gopal Vittal CEO, Managing Director & Executive Director
Soumen Ray Chief Financial Officer-India & South Asia Region
Sunil Bharti Mittal Chairman
Randeep Singh Sekhon Chief Technical Officer & Network Director
Pradipt Kapoor Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED8.05%53 064
SOFTBANK CORP.4.47%52 600
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.-19.70%27 836
MTN GROUP LIMITED-20.33%14 482
SAFARICOM PLC-23.32%9 962
FAR EASTONE TELECOMMUNICATIONS CO., LTD.15.94%8 022