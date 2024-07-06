16,875,003 Equity Shares of Bharti Hexacom Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 6-JUL-2024.

July 05, 2024 Share

16,875,003 Equity Shares of Bharti Hexacom Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 6-JUL-2024. These Equity Shares will be under lockup for 92 days starting from 5-APR-2024 to 6-JUL-2024.



Details:

The Promoters have agreed not to dispose off an aggregate of at least 20% of the post issue equity share capital of the company for a period of 18 months from the date of Allotment.



The entire remaining pre-issue share capital will be locked-up for six months from the date of Allotment.



There shall be a lock-in of 90 days on 50% of the Equity Shares allotted to the Anchor Investors from the date of Allotment, and lock-in of 30 days on the remaining 50% of the Equity Shares allotted to the Anchor Investors from the date of Allotment.