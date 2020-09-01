Log in
BHARTI INFRATEL LIMITED

BHARTI INFRATEL LIMITED

(INFRATEL)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote NSE India Stock Exchange - 08/31
198.55 INR   -1.46%
12:34aNifty, Sensex open higher on boost from banking stocks
RE
08/31Bharti Infratel to go ahead with Indus Towers merger
RE
07/28Nifty, Sensex climb as U.S. stimulus hopes boost global sentiment
RE
News 
All News

Nifty, Sensex open higher on boost from banking stocks

09/01/2020
A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai

Indian shares opened higher on Tuesday after a sharp drop in the previous session, helped by gains in financial stocks, as investors looked past data that showed the country suffered its worst economic contraction on record amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

By 0359 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.71% to 11,467.90 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.65% to 38,883.88.

The indexes fell more than 2% on Monday following a fresh border flare-up between India and China.

Data after markets closed on Monday showed India's economy contracted 23.9% in the June-quarter, much more than forecast and pointing to a longer-than-expected recovery, with analysts calling for further stimulus.

The Nifty bank index rose 1.45%, while the Nifty auto index <.NIFTYAUTO> was up 1.32%. Automakers are set to report their August sales figures today.

Bharti Infratel Ltd was the top percentage gainer on the Nifty, rising 5.2%, after the telecom infrastructure firm said it will go ahead with its long-delayed merger with Indus Towers.

Refiner Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd was the top laggard on the Nifty, falling 2.3%.

(Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHARTI INFRATEL LIMITED -1.46% 198.55 End-of-day quote.-21.37%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.37% 45.76 Delayed Quote.-31.62%
NIFTY 50 0.00%End-of-day quote.-4.28%
NIFTY BANK 0.00%End-of-day quote.-23.75%
OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LIMITED 1.99% 81.95 End-of-day quote.-36.37%
SENSEX 30 -2.13% 38628.29 Real-time Quote.-6.36%
WTI 0.33% 43.004 Delayed Quote.-30.03%
Financials
Sales 2021 147 B 2 002 M 2 002 M
Net income 2021 30 772 M 420 M 420 M
Net cash 2021 3 846 M 52,5 M 52,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,9x
Yield 2021 7,90%
Capitalization 367 B 5 000 M 5 013 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,48x
EV / Sales 2022 2,38x
Nbr of Employees 2 259
Free-Float 38,2%
