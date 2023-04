Bhatia Colour Chem Limited at the SBM, the board accepted the resignation letter received from Mr. Sunny Harishkumar Vyaswala, for resignation from the position of Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from 22nd April 2023. Mr. Sunny Harishkumar Vyaswala, Compliance officer has confirmed that there is no other Material Reason for his resignation other than those provided in a resignation letter.