REJUVENATE RE-ENERGISE
B H G R E TA I L R E I T
A n n u a l R e p o r t 2 0 2 3
Certain artworks in this Annual Report are in collaboration with Muscular Dystrophy Association (Singapore)
BHG Retail REIT
has grown steadily on the back of steady investment focus: good quality income-generating retail assets in China's high-growth neighbourhoods.
Poised to capitalise on the steady rise of a consumer segment that clamours for good retail spaces and compelling retail experiences, we aspire to grow with our markets - creating desirable retail destinations, building strong tenant relationships and bringing lasting benefits to our communities.
Our Vision
A successful and sustainable real estate investment trust with a portfolio of quality, income-producing retail properties that are well-managed.
Our Mission
To deliver regular and stable distributions to our Unitholders, creating value by enhancing our properties through asset management strategies and expanding our portfolio through yield-accretive acquisitions, while working to contribute to the communities we operate in.
Contents
OVERVIEW
Corporate Profile
01
Property Portfolio
02
Key Highlights
03
Year At A Glance
04
Letter to Unitholders
08
Trust Structure
15
Organisation Structure
16
Board of Directors
17
Management Team
20
Enterprise Risk Management
23
Corporate Governance
25
PERFORMANCE REVIEW
Operations Review
52
Financial Review
58
BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS
Portfolio Overview
62
Property Highlights
66
Investor Relations
78
Sustainability Report
81
Financial Statements
114
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
Interested Person Transactions
190
Statistics of Unitholdings
191
Notice of Annual General Meeting
193
Proxy Form
Corporate Directory
Singapore's First Pure-Play China Retail REIT Sponsored by a China-Based Group
CORPORATE PROFILE
Listed on SGX-ST, BHG Retail REIT has a diversified portfolio of six retail properties strategically located in major cities in China, namely Beijing, Chengdu, Hefei, Xining and Dalian.
As of 31 December 2023, BHG Retail REIT's portfolio comprises:
- 60.0% interest in Beijing Wanliu (北京华联万 柳购物中心) in Beijing 北京华联成都空港购物
-
Chengdu Konggang (
中心) in Chengdu, Sichuan Province
- Hefei Mengchenglu (北京华联合肥蒙城路购 物中心) in Hefei, Anhui Province
- Hefei Changjiangxilu (北京华联合肥长江西路 购物中心) in Hefei, Anhui Province
- Xining Huayuan (北京华联西宁花园店) in Xining, Qinghai Province
- Dalian Jinsanjiao (北京华联大连金三角店) in Dalian, Liaoning Province
BHG Retail REIT's asset portfolio consists of community focused retail properties situated in high population density areas frequented by growing middle class professionals and families. Designed as lifestyle destinations, each multi-tenanted mall features a compelling mix of shopping, dining, education and entertainment establishments. The highly popular Beijing Hualian Life Supermarket (北京华联生活超市) serves as an anchor tenant and master lessee, catering to the daily needs of residents of surrounding neighbourhoods.
BHG Retail REIT is managed by BHG Retail Trust Management Pte. Ltd. (the "Manager"), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Beijing Hualian Department Store Co., Ltd. (北京华联商厦股份有 限公司) (the "Sponsor"). The Sponsor and Beijing Hualian Life Supermarket Co., Ltd. are part of Beijing Hualian Group Investment Holding Co., Ltd. (北京 华联集团投资控股有限公司), one of China's largest retail enterprises with more than 20 years of retail operating experience.
1
Property
Portfolio
6
STRATEGICALLY
LOCATED
PROPERTIES
MULTI-TENANTED
BEIJING
WANLIU
HEFEI
MENGCHENGLU
Dalian
Dalian
Jinsanjiao
Beijing
Xining
Beijing Wanliu
311,691
Chengdu
Xining
Huayuan
Chengdu
GROSS FLOOR
AREA (sqm)
Konggang
Hefei
Hefei Changjiangxilu
Hefei Mengchenglu
CHENGDU
KONGGANG
HEFEI
CHANGJIANGXILU
MASTER-LEASED
XINING
DALIAN
HUAYUAN
JINSANJIAO
BHG RETAIL REITAnnual Report 2023
2
Key
Highlights
YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023
GROSS
REVENUE
S$62.0
MILLION
AMOUNT TO BE
DISTRIBUTED
TO UNITHOLDERS
S$2.21,2
MILLION
NET PROPERTY
PORTFOLIO
INCOME
COMMITTED
S$35.0
95.6%
OCCUPANCY
MILLION
INDEPENDENT VALUATION3
As at 31 December 2023
RMB4,723
MILLION
+0.4%
year-on-year
- For the FY 2023 approximately S$0.2 million of the amount available for distribution has been retained for operational expenses and working capital requirements of the REIT.
- Lower year-on-year mainly due to weakening of RMB against SGD.
- Based on independent valuation from Colliers International (Hong Kong) Limited as at 31 December 2023.
- Based on total loans and borrowings principal attributable to Unitholdings divided by total assets attributable to Unitholders.
DISTRIBUTION PER UNIT (DPU)
0.431,2
SINGAPORE CENTS
GEARING4
39.9%
3
REFRESH, REJUVENATE, RE-ENERGISE
Year At
AGlance
APRIL
2023 Tiger Brokers Investor Webinar
FY2022 Annual
General Meeting
FEBRUARY
FY 2022 Results Announcement
- Completion of Refinancing Exercise in March 2022
- Gross Revenue of S$66.4 million
- Strong Occupancy Rate of 95.2%
- Portfolio Valuation up 0.5%
MARCH
CGS-CIMB Trading
Representatives Briefing
The Asia Pacific Best of the Breeds REITs Awards 2023TM BHG Retail REIT was conferred two platinum awards at The Asia Pacific Best of the Breeds REITs Awards 2023TM, specifically in the 'Best Retail REIT (for companies with less than US$1 billion in market capitalisation)' and 'Best Investor Relations' categories.
MAY
1Q 2023 Business Updates
Portfolio Occupancy
Increased 0.9%
Quarter-on-Quarter
Phillip Securities Webinar
REITs Symposium 2023 (organised by REITAS & Shareinvestor)
JUNE
Smartkarma Corporate Webinar
BHG RETAIL REITAnnual Report 2023
4
AUGUST
1H 2023 Results Announcement
• Ongoing Tenancy Rejuvenation
Efforts to Enhance Shopper's
Experience
2024
• Healthy Portfolio Occupancy
Rate of 95.8%
SEPTEMBER
The Global CSR &
ESG Awards 2023™
BHG Retail REIT received three awards at The Global CSR & ESG Awards 2023TM. BHG Retail REIT was conferred the Platinum award for 'Best Corporate Communications and Investor Relations' and bronze award for the 'Best Community Programme' and 'CSR & ESG Leadership' categories
NOVEMBER
3Q 2023 Business Updates Committed occupancy rate remains healthy at 95.2% (as at 30 September 2023)
FEBRUARY
FY 2023 Results
Announcement
- Gross revenue and net property income were S$62.0 million and S$35.0 million respectively.
- High committed occupancy rate of 95.6%.
This portion of artwork is contributed by Mr Muhd Saifudeen from Muscular Dystrophy Association (Singapore)
5
REFRESH, REJUVENATE, RE-ENERGISE
BHG RETAIL REITAnnual Report 2023
6
REFRESHING CONSUMER EXPERIENCE
As part of our efforts to refresh consumer experience amidst improving consumer sentiments, we continue to engage shoppers and communities with a broad range of marketing activities including music festivals, dance competitions and art & craft activities.
7
REFRESH, REJUVENATE, RE-ENERGISE
Letter
toUnitholders
With prudence, expertise and commitment of the Manager, we are confident that BHG Retail REIT will continue to position itself as a stable investment, and deliver long-term sustainable growth to our Unitholders.
Mr Francis Siu Wai Keung
Chairman
Ms Chan Iz-Lynn
Chief Executive Officer
This portion of artwork is contributed by Mr Muhd Saifudeen from Muscular Dystrophy Association (Singapore)
BHG RETAIL REITAnnual Report 2023
8
