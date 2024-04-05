BHG Retail REIT

has grown steadily on the back of steady investment focus: good quality income-generating retail assets in China's high-growth neighbourhoods.

Poised to capitalise on the steady rise of a consumer segment that clamours for good retail spaces and compelling retail experiences, we aspire to grow with our markets - creating desirable retail destinations, building strong tenant relationships and bringing lasting benefits to our communities.

Our Vision

A successful and sustainable real estate investment trust with a portfolio of quality, income-producing retail properties that are well-managed.

Our Mission

To deliver regular and stable distributions to our Unitholders, creating value by enhancing our properties through asset management strategies and expanding our portfolio through yield-accretive acquisitions, while working to contribute to the communities we operate in.