    BMGU   SG1CD7000009

BHG RETAIL REIT

(BMGU)
End-of-day quote Singapore Stock Exchange - 09/09
0.535 SGD   +0.94%
05:22aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Payment of Property Management Fee by way of Issue of Units in BHG Retail REIT
PU
08/12BHG RETAIL REIT : 1H 2021 Results Presentation
PU
08/12BHG RETAIL REIT : Financial Statement
PU
General Announcement::Payment of Property Management Fee by way of Issue of Units in BHG Retail REIT

09/10/2021 | 05:22am EDT
BHG RETAIL REIT

(A real estate investment trust constituted on 18 November 2015

under the laws of the Republic of Singapore)

PAYMENT OF PROPERTY MANAGEMENT FEE BY WAY OF ISSUE OF

UNITS IN BHG RETAIL REIT

BHG Retail Trust Management Pte. Ltd. (the "Manager"), as manager of BHG Retail REIT, wishes to announce that a total of 731,986 units (the "Units") in BHG Retail REIT have been issued as tabled below:-

Payment for the First Quarter ended 31 March 2021

Description

Period

Number

Issue Price

of Units

per Unit

Property Management Fee

1 January 2021 to 31 March

373,772

S$0.5565

2021 (both dates inclusive)

Total

373,772

Payment for the Second Quarter ended 30 June 2021

Description

Period

Number

Issue Price

of Units

per Unit

Property Management Fee

1 April 2021 to 30 June 2021

358,214

S$0.5565

(both dates inclusive)

Total

358,214

The issue price per unit is the volume weighted average traded price for a unit for all trades on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST") in the ordinary course of trading for the period of ten business days immediately preceding 31 March 2021 for the first quarter ended 31 March 2021 and 30 June 2021 for the second quarter ended 30 June 2021, being the last business day for the respective period.

The Units have been issued as payment of the Property Management Fee for the first quarter ended 31 March 2021 and second quarter ended 30 June 2021.

This manner of payment of the Property Management Fee in Units was disclosed in the Prospectus of BHG Retail REIT dated 2 December 2015.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

BHG Retail Trust Management Pte. Ltd.

(Company Registration No.: 201504222D)

as Manager of BHG Retail REIT

Chan Iz-Lynn

Chief Executive Officer

10 September 2021

IMPORTANT NOTICE

This announcement is for information only and does not constitute an offer, invitation to purchase or subscribe for or solicitation of Units in Singapore or any other jurisdiction nor should it or any part of it form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any contract or commitment whatsoever. The value of the Units and the income derived from them may fall as well as rise. Units are not obligations of, deposits in, or guaranteed by, the Manager, DBS Trustee Limited, as trustee of BHG Retail REIT, Beijing Hualian Department Store Co., Ltd., as the sponsor to the Offering, the Bookrunner and Underwriter or any of its respective affiliates. An investment in the Units is subject to investment risks, including the possible loss of the principal amount invested. Following the listing of the Units on the SGX-ST, investors have no right to request that the Manager redeem or purchase their Units while the Units are listed. It is intended that holders of Units may only deal in their Units through trading on the SGX-ST. Listing of the Units on the SGXST does not guarantee a liquid market for the Units.

This announcement is not an offer or sale of the Units in the United States. The Units have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements under the Securities Act. Any public offering of the Units in the United States would be made by means of a prospectus that would contain detailed information about BHG Retail REIT, the Manager and its management, as well as financial statements. There is no intention to register any portion of the offering in the United States or to conduct a public offering of securities in the United States. The Units are being offered and sold outside the United States (including to institutional and other investors in Singapore) in reliance on Regulations under the Securities Act.

This announcement is not to be distributed or circulated outside of Singapore. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of United States securities laws or the laws of any other jurisdiction.

Disclaimer

BHG Retail REIT published this content on 10 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2021 09:21:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 69,2 M 51,7 M 51,7 M
Net income 2021 9,11 M 6,81 M 6,81 M
Net Debt 2021 244 M 183 M 183 M
P/E ratio 2021 30,2x
Yield 2021 4,37%
Capitalization 274 M 204 M 205 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,49x
EV / Sales 2022 7,01x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 17,1%
Chart BHG RETAIL REIT
Duration : Period :
BHG Retail REIT Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BHG RETAIL REIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,54 SGD
Average target price 0,57 SGD
Spread / Average Target 7,13%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chan Iz-Lynn Chief Executive Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Ten Tian Hock Chief Financial Officer
Wai Keung Siu Chairman
Jeff Tan Compliance Manager
Eric Liu Manager-Investment & Asset Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BHG RETAIL REIT-2.73%204
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC53.19%42 932
LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-0.99%18 800
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION44.44%13 134
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION50.03%11 581
CAPITALAND INTEGRATED COMMERCIAL TRUST-6.48%9 744