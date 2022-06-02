BHI : Public Ownership Report (Classified Shares)

The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.
BHI Holdings, Inc.BH
PSE Disclosure Form POR-2 - Public Ownership Report (Classified Shares) Reference: Amended Rule on Minimum Public Ownership
Report Type
Monthly
Quarterly
Others
Report Date
May 31, 2022
Computation of Public Ownership
For Companies with Class
"A" and Class "B" shares
Number of Shares
A
B
Total
Number of Issued and Outstanding
Common Shares
349,987
150,000
499,987
Less: Number of Treasury
Common Shares, if any
0
0
0
Number of Outstanding
Common Shares
349,987
150,000
499,987
Less :
A. Directors
Name
Direct A
Indirect A
Direct B
Indirect B
Total direct & indirect shares
% to Total Outstanding Shares
MARILOU U. PUA
61
0
0
0
61
0.01
JALANE CHRISTIE U. TAN
180
0
0
0
180
0.04
JEMIE U. TAN
850
0
0
0
850
0.17
MIGUEL OCAMPO TAN
1
0
0
0
1
0
EMMA KENG TAN
1
0
0
0
1
0
PAOLO REDEMPTUS CAPINO
1
0
0
0
1
0
FELISA P. ESCUDERO
60
0
0
0
60
0.01
AGRIPINA M. SERRANO
60
0
0
0
60
0.01
1,214
0
0
0
1,214
0.24
B. Officers
Name
Direct A
Indirect A
Direct B
Indirect B
Total direct & indirect shares
% to Total Outstanding Shares
MANUEL TANKIANSEE
1
0
0
0
1
0
JUANITA U. TAN
58
0
0
0
58
0.01
JULIE C. DELA CRUZ
60
0
0
0
60
0.01
MARIVIC U. ISLA
3
0
0
0
3
0
HELEN DE LEON-MANZANO
0
0
0
0
0
0
122
0
0
0
122
0.02
C. Principal/Substantial Stockholders
Name
Direct A
Indirect A
Direct B
Indirect B
Total direct & indirect shares
% to Total Outstanding Shares
BULK HANDLERS, INC.
288,624
0
150,000
0
438,624
87.73
288,624
0
150,000
0
438,624
87.73
D. Affiliates
Name
Direct A
Indirect A
Direct B
Indirect B
Total direct & indirect shares
% to Total Outstanding Shares
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
0
0
0
0
0
0
E. Government
Name
Direct A
Indirect A
Direct B
Indirect B
Total direct & indirect shares
% to Total Outstanding Shares
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
0
0
0
0
0
0
F. Banks
Name
Direct A
Indirect A
Direct B
Indirect B
Total direct & indirect shares
% to Total Outstanding Shares
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
0
0
0
0
0
0
G. Employees
Name
Direct A
Indirect A
Direct B
Indirect B
Total direct & indirect shares
% to Total Outstanding Shares
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
0
0
0
0
0
0
H. Lock-Up Shares
Name
Direct A
Indirect A
Direct B
Indirect B
Total direct & indirect shares
% to Total Outstanding Shares
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
0
0
0
0
0
0
I. Others
Name
Direct A
Indirect A
Direct B
Indirect B
Total direct & indirect shares
% to Total Outstanding Shares
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
0
0
0
0
0
0
Number of Listed
Common Shares
499,987
Total Number of
Non-Public Shares
439,960
Total Number of Shares Owned
by the Public
60,027
Public Ownership Percentage
12.01
Other Relevant Information
AS PER EXCHANGE RECORD - LISTED SHARES 20,000
LISTED SHARES ARE STILL SUBJECT FOR RECONCILIATION