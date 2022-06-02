BHI : Public Ownership Report (Classified Shares)

The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

BHI Holdings, Inc.

BH

Reference: Amended Rule on Minimum Public Ownership

Report Type

Monthly

Quarterly

Others

Report Date May 31, 2022

For Companies with Class

"A" and Class "B" shares Number of Shares A B Total Number of Issued and Outstanding

Common Shares 349,987 150,000 499,987 Less: Number of Treasury

Common Shares, if any 0 0 0 Number of Outstanding

Common Shares 349,987 150,000 499,987

Computation of Public Ownership

Less :

Name Direct A Indirect A Direct B Indirect B Total direct & indirect shares % to Total Outstanding Shares MARILOU U. PUA 61 0 0 0 61 0.01 JALANE CHRISTIE U. TAN 180 0 0 0 180 0.04 JEMIE U. TAN 850 0 0 0 850 0.17 MIGUEL OCAMPO TAN 1 0 0 0 1 0 EMMA KENG TAN 1 0 0 0 1 0 PAOLO REDEMPTUS CAPINO 1 0 0 0 1 0 FELISA P. ESCUDERO 60 0 0 0 60 0.01 AGRIPINA M. SERRANO 60 0 0 0 60 0.01 1,214 0 0 0 1,214 0.24

Name Direct A Indirect A Direct B Indirect B Total direct & indirect shares % to Total Outstanding Shares MANUEL TANKIANSEE 1 0 0 0 1 0 JUANITA U. TAN 58 0 0 0 58 0.01 JULIE C. DELA CRUZ 60 0 0 0 60 0.01 MARIVIC U. ISLA 3 0 0 0 3 0 HELEN DE LEON-MANZANO 0 0 0 0 0 0 122 0 0 0 122 0.02

Name Direct A Indirect A Direct B Indirect B Total direct & indirect shares % to Total Outstanding Shares BULK HANDLERS, INC. 288,624 0 150,000 0 438,624 87.73 288,624 0 150,000 0 438,624 87.73

Name Direct A Indirect A Direct B Indirect B Total direct & indirect shares % to Total Outstanding Shares - - - - - - - 0 0 0 0 0 0

Name Direct A Indirect A Direct B Indirect B Total direct & indirect shares % to Total Outstanding Shares - - - - - - - 0 0 0 0 0 0

Name Direct A Indirect A Direct B Indirect B Total direct & indirect shares % to Total Outstanding Shares - - - - - - - 0 0 0 0 0 0

Name Direct A Indirect A Direct B Indirect B Total direct & indirect shares % to Total Outstanding Shares - - - - - - - 0 0 0 0 0 0

Name Direct A Indirect A Direct B Indirect B Total direct & indirect shares % to Total Outstanding Shares - - - - - - - 0 0 0 0 0 0

Name Direct A Indirect A Direct B Indirect B Total direct & indirect shares % to Total Outstanding Shares - - - - - - - 0 0 0 0 0 0

Number of Listed

Common Shares 499,987 Total Number of

Non-Public Shares 439,960 Total Number of Shares Owned

by the Public 60,027 Public Ownership Percentage 12.01

Other Relevant Information AS PER EXCHANGE RECORD - LISTED SHARES 20,000

LISTED SHARES ARE STILL SUBJECT FOR RECONCILIATION

Filed on behalf by: Name Marivic Isla Designation Accounting Officer

A. DirectorsB. OfficersC. Principal/Substantial StockholdersD. AffiliatesE. GovernmentF. BanksG. EmployeesH. Lock-Up SharesI. Others