Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Philippines
  4. Philippines Stock Exchange
  5. BHI Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BH   PHY0885Q1059

BHI HOLDINGS, INC.

(BH)
  Report
End-of-day quote Philippines Stock Exchange  -  05-31
662.00 PHP    0.00%
02:32aBHI : Public Ownership Report (Classified Shares)
PU
05/15BHI Holdings, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/04BHI : Public Ownership Report (Classified Shares)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BHI : Public Ownership Report (Classified Shares)

06/02/2022 | 02:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

BHI Holdings, Inc.BH PSE Disclosure Form POR-2 - Public Ownership Report (Classified Shares) Reference: Amended Rule on Minimum Public Ownership

Report Type

  • Monthly
  • Quarterly
  • Others
Report Date May 31, 2022
Computation of Public Ownership
For Companies with Class
"A" and Class "B" shares 		Number of Shares
A B Total
Number of Issued and Outstanding
Common Shares 		349,987 150,000 499,987
Less: Number of Treasury
Common Shares, if any 		0 0 0
Number of Outstanding
Common Shares 		349,987 150,000 499,987

Less :

A. Directors
Name Direct A Indirect A Direct B Indirect B Total direct & indirect shares % to Total Outstanding Shares
MARILOU U. PUA 61 0 0 0 61 0.01
JALANE CHRISTIE U. TAN 180 0 0 0 180 0.04
JEMIE U. TAN 850 0 0 0 850 0.17
MIGUEL OCAMPO TAN 1 0 0 0 1 0
EMMA KENG TAN 1 0 0 0 1 0
PAOLO REDEMPTUS CAPINO 1 0 0 0 1 0
FELISA P. ESCUDERO 60 0 0 0 60 0.01
AGRIPINA M. SERRANO 60 0 0 0 60 0.01
1,214 0 0 0 1,214 0.24
B. Officers
Name Direct A Indirect A Direct B Indirect B Total direct & indirect shares % to Total Outstanding Shares
MANUEL TANKIANSEE 1 0 0 0 1 0
JUANITA U. TAN 58 0 0 0 58 0.01
JULIE C. DELA CRUZ 60 0 0 0 60 0.01
MARIVIC U. ISLA 3 0 0 0 3 0
HELEN DE LEON-MANZANO 0 0 0 0 0 0
122 0 0 0 122 0.02
C. Principal/Substantial Stockholders
Name Direct A Indirect A Direct B Indirect B Total direct & indirect shares % to Total Outstanding Shares
BULK HANDLERS, INC. 288,624 0 150,000 0 438,624 87.73
288,624 0 150,000 0 438,624 87.73
D. Affiliates
Name Direct A Indirect A Direct B Indirect B Total direct & indirect shares % to Total Outstanding Shares
- - - - - - -
0 0 0 0 0 0
E. Government
Name Direct A Indirect A Direct B Indirect B Total direct & indirect shares % to Total Outstanding Shares
- - - - - - -
0 0 0 0 0 0
F. Banks
Name Direct A Indirect A Direct B Indirect B Total direct & indirect shares % to Total Outstanding Shares
- - - - - - -
0 0 0 0 0 0
G. Employees
Name Direct A Indirect A Direct B Indirect B Total direct & indirect shares % to Total Outstanding Shares
- - - - - - -
0 0 0 0 0 0
H. Lock-Up Shares
Name Direct A Indirect A Direct B Indirect B Total direct & indirect shares % to Total Outstanding Shares
- - - - - - -
0 0 0 0 0 0
I. Others
Name Direct A Indirect A Direct B Indirect B Total direct & indirect shares % to Total Outstanding Shares
- - - - - - -
0 0 0 0 0 0
Number of Listed
Common Shares 		499,987
Total Number of
Non-Public Shares 		439,960
Total Number of Shares Owned
by the Public 		60,027
Public Ownership Percentage 12.01
Other Relevant Information

AS PER EXCHANGE RECORD - LISTED SHARES 20,000
LISTED SHARES ARE STILL SUBJECT FOR RECONCILIATION

Filed on behalf by:
Name Marivic Isla
Designation Accounting Officer

Disclaimer

BHI Holdings Inc. published this content on 02 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2022 06:31:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BHI HOLDINGS, INC.
02:32aBHI : Public Ownership Report (Classified Shares)
PU
05/15BHI Holdings, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/04BHI : Public Ownership Report (Classified Shares)
PU
03/01BHI : Public Ownership Report (Classified Shares)
PU
02/02BHI : Public Ownership Report (Classified Shares)
PU
2021BHI Holdings, Inc. Replaces Agripina Serrano with Marivic Isla as Treasurer with Effect..
CI
2021BHI Holdings, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended..
CI
2021Bhi Holdings, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
CI
2021BHI Holdings, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First quarter Ended March 31, 2021
CI
2020Bhi Holdings, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 331 M 6,30 M 6,30 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float 35,7%
Chart BHI HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
BHI Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Juanita U. Tan President, CEO & Executive Director
Agripina M. Serrano Chief Financial Officer & Director
Manuel N. Tankiansee Chairman
Felisa P. Escudero Independent Director
Paolo Redemptus A. Capino Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BHI HOLDINGS, INC.-29.95%6
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-14.63%60 006
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED10.74%27 220
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-12.43%13 442
HAL TRUST-9.19%12 316
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)-12.27%11 182