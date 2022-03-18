BHM Capital Financial Services PSC : Resolutions of General Assembly

Approve the External Auditor's report for the financial year ended 31/12/2021.

Approve the Consolidated Financial Statements for the financial year ended 13/12/2021.

Approve the Board of Directors' proposal to not distribute dividends for the financial year ended 31/12/2021.

Discharge the Board of Directors of the company from liability for the financial year ended 31/12/2021.

Approve the Directors' Remunerations with no more than 10% of the net profit.

Discharge the Auditors from liability for the financial year ended 31/12/2021.