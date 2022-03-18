BHM Capital Financial Services PSC : Resolutions of General Assembly
1. Approve the authorization of Chairman of the General Assembly Meeting to appoint the Rapporteur and the Vote Collector.
BHM Capital Financial Services P.S.C
Resolutions of General Assembly Meeting
Date
18 March 2022
Name of the Listed Company
BHM Capital Financial Services P.S.C
Date and day of the meeting
Thursday 17 March 2022
The starting time of the meeting
1:00 pm
The ending time of the meeting
1:30 pm
Venue of the meeting
Online
Chair of the General Assembly
Mr. Alhur Mohammad Hamad Al Suwaidi
Meeting
(Chairman of the Board)
Quorum of the total attendance
81.26%
(percentage of capital)
Distributed as follows:
1- Personal attendance rate (%)
Authenticity (%)
Proxy (%)
2- Attendance through electronic 81.26% voting (%)
Decisions and Resolutions of the
General Assembly meeting
2. Approve the Board of Directors' Report in relation to the financial year ended 31/12/2021.
Approve the External Auditor's report for the financial year ended 31/12/2021.
Approve the Consolidated Financial Statements for the financial year ended 13/12/2021.
Approve the Board of Directors' proposal to not distribute dividends for the financial year ended 31/12/2021.
Discharge the Board of Directors of the company from liability for the financial year ended 31/12/2021.
Approve the Directors' Remunerations with no more than 10% of the net profit.
Discharge the Auditors from liability for the financial year ended 31/12/2021.
Approve the continuation of the appointment of the external Auditor for the company for the year 2022 and determine their fees.
Special Decisions and Resolutions of
10- Approve the Treasury Shares Program and the
the General Assembly meeting
company's buy back its own shares subject to
competent
authorities'
approval.
11- Approve to amend and restate the
Memorandum of Association and Articles of
Association in
accordance with the Federal
Decree-Law No. 32 of 2021 regarding commercial companies after obtaining the required approvals from competent authorities.
Best Regards,
Abdel Hadi Al Sa'di
Chief Executive Officer
