  Homepage
  Equities
  United Arab Emirates
  Dubai Financial Market
  BHM Capital Financial Services PSC
  News
  Summary
    BHMCAPITAL   AEA006001019

BHM CAPITAL FINANCIAL SERVICES PSC

(BHMCAPITAL)
  Report
BHM Capital Financial Services PSC : Resolutions of General Assembly

03/18/2022 | 01:31am EDT
1. Approve the authorization of Chairman of the General Assembly Meeting to appoint the Rapporteur and the Vote Collector.

BHM Capital Financial Services P.S.C

Resolutions of General Assembly Meeting

Date

18 March 2022

Name of the Listed Company

BHM Capital Financial Services P.S.C

Date and day of the meeting

Thursday 17 March 2022

The starting time of the meeting

1:00 pm

The ending time of the meeting

1:30 pm

Venue of the meeting

Online

Chair of the General Assembly

Mr. Alhur Mohammad Hamad Al Suwaidi

Meeting

(Chairman of the Board)

Quorum of the total attendance

81.26%

(percentage of capital)

Distributed as follows:

1- Personal attendance rate (%)

  • Authenticity (%)
  • Proxy (%)

2- Attendance through electronic 81.26% voting (%)

Decisions and Resolutions of the

General Assembly meeting

2. Approve the Board of Directors' Report in relation to the financial year ended 31/12/2021.

  1. Approve the External Auditor's report for the financial year ended 31/12/2021.
  2. Approve the Consolidated Financial Statements for the financial year ended 13/12/2021.
  3. Approve the Board of Directors' proposal to not distribute dividends for the financial year ended 31/12/2021.
  4. Discharge the Board of Directors of the company from liability for the financial year ended 31/12/2021.
  5. Approve the Directors' Remunerations with no more than 10% of the net profit.
  6. Discharge the Auditors from liability for the financial year ended 31/12/2021.
  7. Approve the continuation of the appointment of the external Auditor for the company for the year 2022 and determine their fees.

Special Decisions and Resolutions of

10- Approve the Treasury Shares Program and the

the General Assembly meeting

company's buy back its own shares subject to

competent

authorities'

approval.

11- Approve to amend and restate the

Memorandum of Association and Articles of

Association in

accordance with the Federal

Decree-Law No. 32 of 2021 regarding commercial companies after obtaining the required approvals from competent authorities.

Best Regards,

Abdel Hadi Al Sa'di

Chief Executive Officer

Disclaimer

BHM Capital Financial Services PSC published this content on 18 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2022 05:30:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 63,4 M 17,3 M 17,3 M
Net income 2021 13,0 M 3,54 M 3,54 M
Net cash 2021 337 M 91,8 M 91,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,33x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 154 M 42,0 M 42,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 -1,67x
EV / Sales 2021 -2,45x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart BHM CAPITAL FINANCIAL SERVICES PSC
Duration : Period :
BHM Capital Financial Services PSC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Abdel Hadi Al Sa'di Chief Executive Officer
Hamad Mohammed Al-Hurr Al-Suwaidi Chairman
Maan Al Bostami Chief Operating Officer
Shaher Hasan Head-Compliance, Risk & Audit
Talal Touqan Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BHM CAPITAL FINANCIAL SERVICES PSC177.78%42
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION6.75%168 445
MORGAN STANLEY-4.38%163 636
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-10.27%109 963
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-21.54%54 282
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-15.12%26 408