MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  BHP Group    BHP   GB00BH0P3Z91

BHP GROUP

(BHP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - CXE - 03/17 05:52:32 am
2107.25 GBX   -0.81%
05:39aBHP  : UK stocks subdued ahead of Fed policy meeting outcome
RE
01:33aAustralia shares snap 3-day winning streak ahead of Fed verdict
RE
03/16Australian shares snap 3-day winning streak on mining, energy losses
RE
BHP : UK stocks subdued ahead of Fed policy meeting outcome

03/17/2021 | 05:39am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a protective face mask walks past the London Stock Exchange Group building in the City of London financial district, whilst British stocks tumble as investors fear that the coronavirus outbreak could stall the global economy

(Reuters) - British shares slipped on Wednesday, dragged by miners and energy stocks, as investors awaited the outcome of a U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting to get cues about interest rates.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 0.4%, with mining stocks, including Rio Tinto, Anglo American, and BHP Group, falling between 0.5% and 1%.

Oil heavyweights BP and Royal Dutch Shell were also among the laggards.

"It's all about the central banks, as we wait for the next move in the bond markets which is the driver," said Keith Temperton, a sales trader at Forte Securities.

"The Fed for sure doesn't want the yield to be higher, so they might come out with some control mechanism but I think they will hold until if and when the yields spike higher."

The FTSE 100 has rebounded more than 38% from a coronavirus-driven crash last year, but the pace of gains has slowed recently on fears a vaccine-led economic recovery could lead to higher inflation.

A spate of volatility in money markets has stoked speculation that Fed policymakers might be forced into a technical adjustment to the levers controlling its benchmark interest rate to ensure that it does not fall too low, but few expect them to act on the matter at this week's meeting. [MKTS/GLOB]

The domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index fell 0.7%, dragged by consumer discretionary and industrials stocks.

Retail investment platform Hargreaves Lansdown rose 1.1%, as it expects its profit for the year ending June 30 to be "modestly" above analyst estimates.

Outsourcer Capita rose 4.8%, after it said it plans to merge multiple businesses into two core operating divisions and raise 700 million pounds ($973.98 million) from other assets' sales.

Upper Crust owner SSP shed 5.3%, after it warned that revenue from its train and bus station businesses would not recover to pre-pandemic levels before 2024.

($1 = 0.7187 pounds)

(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V and Rashmi Aich)

By Shivani Kumaresan


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 53 054 M - -
Net income 2021 12 992 M - -
Net Debt 2021 9 014 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,3x
Yield 2021 6,22%
Capitalization 169 B 169 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,36x
EV / Sales 2022 3,54x
Nbr of Employees 31 589
Free-Float 58,2%
Chart BHP GROUP
Duration : Period :
BHP Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BHP GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 37,77 $
Last Close Price 36,28 $
Spread / Highest target 30,9%
Spread / Average Target 4,10%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mike Henry CEO, CFO & Non-Independent Executive Director
John Kenneth Norman MacKenzie Chairman
Rag Udd CTO & VP-Technology Global Transformation
Malcolm William Broomhead Independent Non-Executive Director
Anita Margaret Frew Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BHP GROUP10.36%171 818
BHP GROUP10.39%171 818
RIO TINTO PLC2.56%129 712
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC24.07%56 733
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.24.22%40 503
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED22.16%12 036
