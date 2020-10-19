BHP posts 7% rise in iron ore output, flags production hit in Q2

Oct 20 (Reuters) - BHP Group Ltd posted a
7.2% rise in first-quarter iron ore production on Tuesday,
supported by stable demand from China, the world's top consumer
of the steelmaking ingredient.
Major miners have pinned their recovery hopes on an economic
rebound by China, backed by Beijing's commodity-intensive
stimulus measures, as the world still grapples with the fallout
of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The world's largest listed miner said it produced 74 million
tonnes (Mt) of Western Australia Iron Ore in the three months
ended Sept. 30, up from 69 Mt a year earlier and slightly above
a UBS estimate of 73.5 Mt.
Uncertainty elsewhere, however, remains a concern. Rival Rio
Tinto warned last week that a resurgence in coronavirus
cases was putting global economic growth at risk, and that steel
production outside China has sharply dropped.
BHP said second-quarter iron ore production will be impacted
by work at its Mining Area C and South Flank projects in Western
Australia. It kept full-year forecasts unchanged.
Among other commodities, the company's metallurgical coal
production rose 5% to 10 Mt, while energy coal output slid 17%.
The miner said it is "monitoring for any potential impacts
from restrictions on coal imports into China."
(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan and Shashwat Awasthi in
Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)