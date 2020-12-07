Log in
BHP Group    BHP   GB00BH0P3Z91

BHP GROUP

(BHP)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

European shares slip on worries over U.S.-China relations; FTSE 100 shines

12/07/2020 | 03:17am EST
The German share price index DAX graph at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(Reuters) - European shares slipped on Monday as rising tension between the United States and China sapped some appetite for risky assets, while Britain-based exporters outperformed as uncertainty over a Brexit trade deal battered the pound.

Germany's trade-sensitive DAX index and the pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.1%.

Reuters exclusively reported that United States was preparing to impose sanctions on at least a dozen Chinese officials over their alleged role in Beijing's disqualification of elected opposition legislators in Hong Kong.

Banks led declines in Europe, down 1.7% as yields on euro zone bonds fell. [GVD/EUR]

London's FTSE 100, meanwhile, rose 0.2% with consumer and healthcare stocks leading gains. The pound took a beating as negotiators struggled to reach consensus on a post-Brexit trade deal. [GBP/]

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen are due to hold another call on Monday evening in the hope that stubborn differences over fishing rights in UK waters, fair competition and ways to solve future disputes will have narrowed by then.

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHP GROUP -0.42% 1918.6 Delayed Quote.8.64%
DAX -0.78% 13205.67 Delayed Quote.0.38%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.90% 0.91143 Delayed Quote.6.68%
RIO TINTO GROUP 0.89% 113.2 End-of-day quote.12.75%
RIO TINTO PLC 0.26% 5454 Delayed Quote.21.03%
STOXX EUROPE 600 -0.78% 391.13 Delayed Quote.-5.24%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 45 241 M - -
Net income 2021 10 894 M - -
Net Debt 2021 9 761 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,4x
Yield 2021 5,24%
Capitalization 147 B 148 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,48x
EV / Sales 2022 3,55x
Nbr of Employees 31 589
Free-Float 58,1%
Technical analysis trends BHP GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 30,34 $
Last Close Price 30,80 $
Spread / Highest target 26,5%
Spread / Average Target -1,50%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mike Henry CEO, CFO & Non-Independent Executive Director
John Kenneth Norman MacKenzie Chairman
Rag Udd CTO & VP-Technology Global Transformation
Malcolm William Broomhead Independent Non-Executive Director
Anita Margaret Frew Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BHP GROUP8.64%145 799
RIO TINTO PLC21.03%122 721
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC16.66%42 144
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.54.80%31 626
FRESNILLO PLC77.37%11 272
