Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  BHP Group    BHP   AU000000BHP4

BHP GROUP

(BHP)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Australia PM warns of 'lose-lose' in any China coal shift

12/15/2020 | 09:46am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: An empty coal train sits on the tracks at the Port of Brisbane

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said any shift by China away from importing high quality Australian coal would be a "lose-lose" for the environment and their trading relationship.

Chinese media on Monday reported that China's top economic planner had granted approval to power plants to import coal without clearance restrictions, except for Australia.

Coal is the third largest export from Australia, which is in a diplomatic row with China, its largest trading partner, which imposed trade reprisals after Canberra called for an international inquiry into the source of COVID-19.

Australia on Tuesday urged China to clarify the reports in outlets including The Global Times and Caixin, saying if they were true any restrictions on Australian coal would be in breach of World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules.

Wang Wenbin, a spokesman of China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told a news briefing on Tuesday that he was not aware of the specific situation, when asked about the reports.

"The competent authority on the Chinese side has been adopting relevant measures on imported goods from Australia in accordance with law as well as international practices."

"It's also a responsible way to protect Chinese consumers and customers," Wang added.

China's National Development and Reform Commission and General Administration of Customs did not respond to requests for comment from Reuters.

Australia's Morrison said a shift away from Australian coal imports would be "a bad outcome for the environment".

"It really is a lose-lose here because Australian coal, compared to that coal that is sourced from other countries, the other countries have 50% higher emissions than Australian coal," Morrison told media outlets.

Although A$4 billion of A$13 billion ($3 billion of $9.8 billion) in thermal coal exports went to China, it was not Australia's largest customer, said Morrison.

Shares of Australian pureplay coal exporters fell, with New Hope Corp Ltd and China-controlled Yancoal Australia Ltd down 12% , while Whitehaven Coal Ltd was down 9%, against a slightly weaker overall market.

Diversified mining giant BHP Group Ltd, which has coal mining interests, was down 2.5%.

'DISRUPTION'

Trade Minister Simon Birmingham said there had been "a pattern of disruption" of trade with China, and vessels had been delayed in offloading Australian coal.

Australia has raised concerns at a WTO meeting about China taking measures against its barley, wine, meat, dairy, live seafood, logs, timber, coal and cotton.

Beijing's opaque action in the resources sector involved "disruption through use of state influence with different companies", Birmingham said on Tuesday.

Wang said on Tuesday that Australia was politicising trade, investment and scientific issues.

"It has gone so far down the wrong road," Wang said.

Minerals Council Australia chief executive Tania Constable said the success of Australia and China's trade in minerals relied on a "rules-based trade system" and urged a restoration of stability to the relationship.

The Chinese embassy last month outlined grievances about restrictions on investment in Australia, and criticism of China by parliamentarians and the media.

Morrison said Australia was a liberal democracy and his government would not back down.

"If a perception emerges that there is a conflation between political issues and a trading relationship... That can create a lot of uncertainty for many other trading partners," he said.

Australia's thermal coal exports are expected to hold up relatively well because buyers were being found in South Korea, Vietnam and Japan, ANZ commodity strategists Daniel Hynes and Soni Kumari said in a research note.

Australia is the top iron ore supplier to China, whose steel producers called on the market regulator to investigate a recent jump in prices and crack down on any wrongdoing.

Birmingham said "prices of commodities like iron ore respond to the basic economics of supply and demand, and the supply from other parts of the world has been disrupted this year".

China should allow businesses to operate according to market principles, he added.

($1 = 1.3263 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Renju Jose, Kirsty Needham and Byron Kaye in Sydney, and Sonali Paul in Melbourne, Cate Cadell and Muyu Xu in Beijing; Editing by Chris Reese, Michael Perry and Alexander Smith)

By Kirsty Needham


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHP GROUP -0.19% 42.74 End-of-day quote.9.82%
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.05% 139.95 End-of-day quote.-3.85%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.05% 109.05 End-of-day quote.-12.79%
NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED -0.34% 1.465 End-of-day quote.-28.88%
WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED -4.44% 1.615 End-of-day quote.-38.83%
YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LTD -2.73% 2.49 End-of-day quote.-14.14%
All news about BHP GROUP
09:46aAustralia PM warns of 'lose-lose' in any China coal shift
RE
01:00aMiners drag Australian shares lower on reports of China restricting coal impo..
RE
12/14MARKET CHATTER : China to Cap Coal Prices as Falling Imports Drive Prices Up
MT
12/14Australia shares fall as miners slump on China scrutiny over iron ore prices
RE
12/14BHP : JPMorgan Maintains BHP at Overweight, Boosts PT
MT
12/14BHP GROUP : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
12/11Brazil's Samarco to restart mining five years after deadly dam burst
RE
12/11BHP : Leveraging industry experience to be a better leader
PU
12/11Australia shares fall on COVID-19 vaccine production halt, post sixth weekly ..
RE
12/10BHP to maintain stable iron ore supply despite cyclone - China steel body
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 46 657 M - -
Net income 2021 11 924 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 932 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,0x
Yield 2021 5,45%
Capitalization 147 B 147 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,35x
EV / Sales 2022 3,42x
Nbr of Employees 31 589
Free-Float 58,1%
Chart BHP GROUP
Duration : Period :
BHP Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BHP GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 32,50 $
Last Close Price 32,21 $
Spread / Highest target 20,9%
Spread / Average Target 0,91%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mike Henry CEO, CFO & Non-Independent Executive Director
John Kenneth Norman MacKenzie Chairman
Rag Udd CTO & VP-Technology Global Transformation
Malcolm William Broomhead Independent Non-Executive Director
Anita Margaret Frew Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BHP GROUP9.82%149 451
RIO TINTO PLC23.07%123 856
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC10.68%39 536
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.49.96%29 933
FRESNILLO PLC74.55%10 969
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC35.15%10 150
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ